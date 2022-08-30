Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Shifting Perspectives
Sundown approached on a Friday in downtown Whitefish. A year-round tourist destination with a ballooning population, Whitefish is a de facto party hub of Northwest Montana. Ordinarily, one would expect to have to hunt for a parking space on the eve of the weekend. But on this day, not a single après-ski reveler clomped down the sidewalks of Central Avenue. The streets, unnervingly empty, were now more reminiscent of the opening scene of a zombie apocalypse flick.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
A Kalispell man died Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash near U.S. Highway 93 and Tronstad Road north of Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. James Scott Clark, 47, was traveling northbound on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the back of...
Flathead Beacon
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
Flathead Beacon
As Whitefish Eyes Housing Needs, Report Lays Bare Affordability Issues
A draft updated community housing needs assessment report made public by the city of Whitefish in August shows that the rate of residential construction isn’t the big problem when it comes to the housing crisis that has gripped the mountain town. From 2016 through 2021, the city needed 980...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flathead Beacon
2022 Flathead Valley High School Football Preview
There is nothing quite like the epic highs and lows of high school football, and the Flathead Valley schools have experienced both in recent years. There’s the title game appearance by Class B Bigfork last year — only the third in program history— that ended in defeat; the record-breaking performances by now-graduated Glacier star Jake Rendina; and a continued drought of wins by the Flathead Braves.
Comments / 0