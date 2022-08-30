JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering after being temporarily trapped inside a burning home. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause. This morning JFRD crews were working a mobile home fire. I got to speak with the owner of the house, he says his home is completely burned on the inside. It happened on the corner of Vista Verde Street and Seaboard Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO