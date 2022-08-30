Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two people hurt in Route 73 crash in Oley
OLEY, Pa. -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township, Berks County. The two car crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 73. Police say a woman suffered a head injury. One other person was hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
Pa. woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver: police
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
WFMZ-TV Online
One man was arrested in fatal Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police in Lehigh County say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a deadly, wrong- way crash on Airport Road. A 55-year-old Allentown woman was killed when her car was hit head-on. The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night on Airport...
Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody
HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
Driver sent to prison for deadly DUI crash in Carbon County
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison. Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday. The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning. Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when...
Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
WFMZ-TV Online
No one hurt when classic car caught on fire
AMITY TWP., Pa. -- A classic car goes up in flames in Amity Township, Berks County. This 1957 Chevy caught fire in the area of Hill Road, near the township's recreation area on Hill Road. We're told the driver was able to get out of the car, and no one...
Police investigating serious crash in Royersford, Pa.
The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles involved.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at chip factory in Berks County
TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: According to the factory supervisor, the scene is now clear and there are no reported injuries. On Thursday evening, a fire broke out at the Dieffenbach Potato Chip factory in Berks County. The factory is located at 51 Host Road in Tulpehocken Township.
Search in Schuylkill County for man suspected of arson
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Authorities in Schuylkill County are looking for a man suspected of setting fires in Shenandoah. Charges have been filed against John Banaszewski, 42, of Shenandoah, for setting multiple fires in the borough on May 12. Banaszewski is facing 18 felony arson counts. Anyone with information about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community holds vigil for man shot, killed in Allentown; victim's brother killed in 2017
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A young man shot to death late Wednesday night on Juniata Street was not only a shooting victim before, but his brother's shooting death made headlines before that. A small candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening for a loved one who was lost the night before. "We're...
Truck struck motorcycle on shoulder, injuring 2, in crash that slowed I-78, police say
A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday into a motorcycle stopped on the side of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, and troopers are still looking for witnesses to the collision that injured two people. Two men from New Jersey were injured, one seriously, in the crash at 1:30 p.m. along I-78 West at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian struck by car on Township Line Road
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Police tell a photographer for 69 News that a pedestrian was struck by a car going south on Township Line Road. That happened in Limerick, just south of Ridge Pike, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. This...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 crash involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle ties up traffic for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 in Lehigh County is tying up traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle happened at I-78 westbound at mile marker 49.9, in Upper Macungie Township, according to state police. All lanes have since...
