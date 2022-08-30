ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two people hurt in Route 73 crash in Oley

OLEY, Pa. -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township, Berks County. The two car crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 73. Police say a woman suffered a head injury. One other person was hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash

HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One man was arrested in fatal Airport Road crash

HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police in Lehigh County say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a deadly, wrong- way crash on Airport Road. A 55-year-old Allentown woman was killed when her car was hit head-on. The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night on Airport...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody

HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No one hurt when classic car caught on fire

AMITY TWP., Pa. -- A classic car goes up in flames in Amity Township, Berks County. This 1957 Chevy caught fire in the area of Hill Road, near the township's recreation area on Hill Road. We're told the driver was able to get out of the car, and no one...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at chip factory in Berks County

TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: According to the factory supervisor, the scene is now clear and there are no reported injuries. On Thursday evening, a fire broke out at the Dieffenbach Potato Chip factory in Berks County. The factory is located at 51 Host Road in Tulpehocken Township.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian struck by car on Township Line Road

LIMERICK, Pa. -- Police tell a photographer for 69 News that a pedestrian was struck by a car going south on Township Line Road. That happened in Limerick, just south of Ridge Pike, around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. This...
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA

