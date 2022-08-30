Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Two men arrested after canine Koah finds meth in vehicle
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a Mitchell Police Department officer stopped his vehicle on State Road 27, south of Gun Club Road. The officer stopped the white Buick SUV because it had a license plate on it registered to a black Chrysler minivan. The officer stopped the vehicle and there were four people in the vehicle.
wbiw.com
Richmond officer Seara Burton will be removed from life support today
RICHMOND — Today, Richmond police officer Seara Burton will be removed from life support, according to the Richmond Police Department. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days,” according to a press release by Richmond Police Department.
wbiw.com
Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs, limbs and skull fracture
CONNERSVILLE — A Connersville couple was arrested on charges of battery and neglect of a dependent after police say they injured their 2-month-old baby. Connersville Police say the baby suffered five broken ribs, a broken arm and legs, and a fractured skull. The investigation began after Brittany and Michael...
wbiw.com
Pipe replacement to close frontage road west of I-65 in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to replace a pipe on C.R. 300 S./Crossing Lane as part of the I-65 added travel lanes project in Bartholomew County. The pipe is located at the intersection of the two roads, west of the interstate. The road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Local officers presented with Traffic Safety All-Star Awards
INDIANA — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) presented 62 police officers with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. To qualify for the award, an officer must have made at least 20 operating while intoxicated arrests and participated in one of the state’s enhanced enforcement campaigns in the previous year.
wbiw.com
Accounting specialist arrested on federal charges after allegedly embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Media
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman faces federal charges after allegedly embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media in Indianapolis. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Mindi B. Madison, of Indianapolis, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to court documents, Madison began...
wbiw.com
VW Committee to hold a public meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8. WHO: The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee. WHAT: The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee will meet. WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. EST. WHERE: Indiana...
wbiw.com
Stars finish 9th in North Harrison Invite
RAMSEY – Bedford North Lawrence finished ninth in the 54th annual North Harrison Invitational during girls high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 216 points. Corydon won the team title in the 14-team field with 47 points, followed by Jasper (65) and Kentucky’s North Oldham (107).
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
In all fairness, Bloomfield rallies to deny BNL its first win
BEDFORD – The spirit of fairness and sportsmanship, noble stances in the face of the win-at-all-cost mentality, cost Bedford North Lawrence a rare victory. The Stars, struggling to end an 18-match winless streak, were in position to terminate that skid, firing to a 2-0 advantage at intermission. As Bloomfield lost multiple players to injuries in the first 20 minutes of the second half, with three Cardinals limping off to the sideline, BNL had the definite manpower edge.
wbiw.com
MIRACLE IN RIVER CITY! Stars rise from the dead to slay Devils with late touchdown
JEFFERSONVILLE – Like the famous Irish toast, Bedford North Lawrence got to heaven 16 seconds before the Devils knew their victim wasn’t dead. Last rites had been administered, but BNL was only “mostly dead.” As Miracle Max stated, “There’s a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. Mostly dead is slightly alive.”
wbiw.com
Second-half surge powers NA past BNL
NEW ALBANY – New Albany scored three goals in a five-minute span of the second half while pulling away from Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 during boys high school soccer action on Thursday night. The Bulldogs (4-2-1 overall, 1-0-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) scored early and maintained that 1-0...
Comments / 0