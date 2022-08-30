ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Garic: Saints trading CJ Gardner-Johnson was the wise move, because he made it that way

By Kristian Garic
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zM0fR_0hbHfdea00

As the news broke that the Saints were trading fan-favorite safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles, my twitter timeline turned into a vigorous critique of the Saints.

One fan calling the move “(Expletive) stupid.” Emotions are running hot. I get it. But this trade was wise by my estimation.

CJGJ wanted a new contract. He made a mistake by attempting to negotiate that in public and on social media. He even went so far as to limit his reps in practice as he sought a new deal. In the business world, that move is just stupid. The Saints drafted his replacement this spring in cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Dennis Allen and Co. have veterans like Bradley Roby, Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Evans to fill the void of the former 4th Round pick out of Florida.

The Saints were smart to trade him after negotiations broke down this summer. General Manager Mickey Loomis is a skilled negotiator and was not going to pay at the top of the market for a player who isn’t on the field full-time. Gardner-Johnson played the slot role in the “big nickel” package. New Orleans did not want to give him top safety or corner money, because he’s neither. CGJG was the defensive version Taysom Hill. Valuable! However, at the team’s price, not the player’s.

The trade shows the Saints are still very shrewd when it comes to business. Shrewd is a hallmark of good organizations. The front office always has a plan. The Saints got back a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 6th rounder. Chill!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon

The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness

Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Bradley Johnson
Person
Justin Evans
Larry Brown Sports

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Cjgj#4th Round#Cgjg
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy