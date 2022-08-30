Garic: Saints trading CJ Gardner-Johnson was the wise move, because he made it that way

As the news broke that the Saints were trading fan-favorite safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles, my twitter timeline turned into a vigorous critique of the Saints.

One fan calling the move “(Expletive) stupid.” Emotions are running hot. I get it. But this trade was wise by my estimation.

CJGJ wanted a new contract. He made a mistake by attempting to negotiate that in public and on social media. He even went so far as to limit his reps in practice as he sought a new deal. In the business world, that move is just stupid. The Saints drafted his replacement this spring in cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Dennis Allen and Co. have veterans like Bradley Roby, Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Evans to fill the void of the former 4th Round pick out of Florida.

The Saints were smart to trade him after negotiations broke down this summer. General Manager Mickey Loomis is a skilled negotiator and was not going to pay at the top of the market for a player who isn’t on the field full-time. Gardner-Johnson played the slot role in the “big nickel” package. New Orleans did not want to give him top safety or corner money, because he’s neither. CGJG was the defensive version Taysom Hill. Valuable! However, at the team’s price, not the player’s.

The trade shows the Saints are still very shrewd when it comes to business. Shrewd is a hallmark of good organizations. The front office always has a plan. The Saints got back a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 6th rounder. Chill!