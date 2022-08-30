ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Well, so much for that narrative. After a nine-month offseason full of hype and speculation, the Michigan football team relished in its first chance of the year to truly show what it can actually do. Michigan’s running backs jutted to the second level. Roman Wilson danced by the secondary on a 61-yard screen touchdown. The Wolverines’ secondary scored on a scoop-and-score and came close to a pick-six, too. Even Michigan’s backup quarterbacks dashed into the end zone to turn an easy win into a 51-7 rout.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO