Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Shaw: Like clockwork, Michigan's defensive line ready to dominate yet again

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Well, so much for that narrative. After a nine-month offseason full of hype and speculation, the Michigan football team relished in its first chance of the year to truly show what it can actually do. Michigan’s running backs jutted to the second level. Roman Wilson danced by the secondary on a 61-yard screen touchdown. The Wolverines’ secondary scored on a scoop-and-score and came close to a pick-six, too. Even Michigan’s backup quarterbacks dashed into the end zone to turn an easy win into a 51-7 rout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

2024 Mason LB Kaleb Parrish recaps his Michigan State visit

Michigan State kicked off its football season Friday evening with a 35-13 victory over Western Michigan in front of a packed Spartan Stadium. In the stands, there were a large number of recruits who the Spartan coaches are evaluating including rising 2024 Mason, (MI) linebacker Kaleb Parrish. The Bulldog has...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Has a leader emerged for five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor?

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan football: WMU coach Tim Lester credits Spartans after Broncos' 35-13 loss

There were storylines aplenty Friday night as Michigan State played host to Western Michigan. Not only was it the season opener, a 35-13 win for the Spartans, MSU quarterback Payton Thorne played against his father Jeff, the offensive coordinator for Western Michigan. Broncos head coach Tim Lester knew his squad had a challenge on their hands, and despite putting some fear into Mel Tucker’s squad, Michigan State pulled away in the end.
KALAMAZOO, MI
247Sports

247Sports

