KATU.com
Oregon Gov. Brown thanks first responders, Bend Police for quick response to shooting
Governor Kate Brown met with the officers and first responders who rushed to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Bend grocery store on Sunday. In a statement, Brown's office says she thanked them for their quick response, and said that her heart goes out to the victims and their families.
KATU.com
KATU.com
Western states group signs off on COVID boosters, become available in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has recommended the new federally approved COVID-19 booster shots, clearing the way for them to be administered in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters from Pfizer and...
KATU.com
Double Creek Fire grows to 10,000 acres in NE Oregon, governor calls up more firefighters
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — The Double Creek Fire burning in the Wallowa National Forest in Northeast Oregon has grown to nearly 10,000 acres overnight, prompting Governor Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued...
KATU.com
Firefighters remain to secure brush fire in eastern Oregon
ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Both lanes of Interstate-84 is back open in eastern Oregon after a brush fire shut down the roadway. As of Friday, the fire was mapped at 1,258 acres and is 100% contained. Oregon transportation officials say a vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate...
KATU.com
Oregon Outdoors
It's time for another Oregon Adventure! Today we're going on a fishing expedition perfect for Labor Day!
KATU.com
Man catches 18.5-pound lake trout in Maine
A man fishing on Sebago Lake in Maine last week caught the fish of a lifetime: a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing...
KATU.com
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in California; several injuries reported
WEED, Calif. (KRCR) — Evacuation orders were issued on Friday due to a massive wildfire in California. Cal Fire crews said they are responding to the fire, which was reported near the Roseburg Forest Products mill in Weed. Authorities said the fire started around 12:45 p.m. EDT. A large...
KATU.com
Company locks customers from changing smart thermostats due to 'energy emergency'
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — A utility company prevented thousands of customers in Colorado from changing the temperature on their smart thermostats due to an "energy emergency," leaving customers upset and confused. Minneapolis-based utility company Xcel confirmed to KMGH-TV in Denver that 22,000 customers who had signed up for the Colorado...
KATU.com
Cooler weather helps firefighters battle Rum Creek Fire
GALICE, Ore. — Fire crews have made some progress in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in southern Oregon. Containment of the fire was up to 17% Friday night and officials expected a cold front to help moderate the fire’s activity. But the blaze is also continuing to...
KATU.com
Five years after Eagle Creek Fire, signs of burn remain in Columbia Gorge
Friday marks five years since the devastating Eagle Creek Fire burned through the Columbia River Gorge. The fire was sparked in September 2017 by a then 15-year-old who threw a firework from the trail. A judge later ordered the teen to pay a portion of $36 million through a payment plan.
