Oregon State

KATU.com

Join Us and Adopt One Block!

KATU, NW Natural and Subaru of Portland have teamed up with Adopt One Block to make our city cleaner and happier. This program allows each of us to care for the block we love the most, when and how we want. When you sign-up, Adopt One Block will supply all...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Western states group signs off on COVID boosters, become available in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has recommended the new federally approved COVID-19 booster shots, clearing the way for them to be administered in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters from Pfizer and...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Firefighters remain to secure brush fire in eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Both lanes of Interstate-84 is back open in eastern Oregon after a brush fire shut down the roadway. As of Friday, the fire was mapped at 1,258 acres and is 100% contained. Oregon transportation officials say a vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon Outdoors

It's time for another Oregon Adventure! Today we're going on a fishing expedition perfect for Labor Day!
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Man catches 18.5-pound lake trout in Maine

A man fishing on Sebago Lake in Maine last week caught the fish of a lifetime: a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing...
MAINE STATE
KATU.com

Cooler weather helps firefighters battle Rum Creek Fire

GALICE, Ore. — Fire crews have made some progress in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in southern Oregon. Containment of the fire was up to 17% Friday night and officials expected a cold front to help moderate the fire’s activity. But the blaze is also continuing to...
OREGON STATE

