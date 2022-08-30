Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle suspected in earlier hit-and-run crashes off I-90
A vehicle police had been looking for in an earlier hit-and-run incident crashed and burst into flames off Interstate 90 this afternoon. The wreck and fire, which has spread to nearby brush, are in the westbound Dodson Road off-ramp west of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee police seek suspect in theft of bike from outside school
Wenatchee police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a bike Wednesday from outside Pioneer Middle School. Police say the bike is a lime green Trek Marlin 5. “This man appeared to have a beard and was wearing a dark shirt, shorts, dark shoes, dark hat, and a black backpack,” the Wenatchee Police Department posted on social media. “We need your assistance to get this deserving student his bike back!”
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 2nd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half last night. Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles and A pickup hauling pears on a flatbed jackknifed on Highway 2 near Monitor yesterday afternoon, splaying pears across the highway and partially blocking the highway for an hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators zero in on SUV seen in area of Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Monday between Chelan and Manson are looking for information on a vehicle seen traveling in the area about the time the fire started. Chelan County Emergency Management said Department of Natural Resources investigators “would like to talk to the driver of a dark colored SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road” about 2 p.m. the day of the fire.
ncwlife.com
Investigators seeking video from area where Union Valley fire started
Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining the cause of the Union Valley fire that burned this week between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday as several small fires that apparently later merged into one fire that burned an estimated 20 acres.
ncwlife.com
Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90
A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
ncwlife.com
Smoke hanging over the Wenatchee Valley hasn't yet caused serious issues
Fires burning to the north have sent smoke into the Wenatchee Valley this week that caused hazy skies but few serious air quality issues. The state Department of Ecology reported this morning that most of North Central Washington was experiencing moderate air quality, with Cashmere just edging just into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
PUDs warn of fluctuating Columbia River flows this weekend
Boaters and recreationists using the Columbia River around Wenatchee should be wary of changing water levels this weekend. The PUDs that maintain river flow in the Wenatchee Valley are warning that summer heat and energy demands may force water level fluctuations around hydropower dams, including Rock Island, Rocky Reach and Wells Dam.
Comments / 0