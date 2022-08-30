ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 410 Shares of This Stock

Passive income is a great way to make your money work for you. Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income. Realty Income Corp. is a real estate investment trust that cuts you a check every month.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Info. Broadridge provides proxy communications, equity and fixed-income
MARKETS
Motley Fool

8 Billion Reasons to Avoid This EV Stock

Lucid's proposal to raise $8 billion through securities sales so soon after going public is an alarming sign for the business. Management's cloudy communication on the matter is also raising some concerns. Management also happens to be pocketing hundreds of millions in stock-based compensation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Advanced Micro Devices
Motley Fool

Worried About Nvidia? Buy This Tech Stock Right Now

Marvell Technology's latest results indicate that its growth isn't going to slow down. The chipmaker's presence in diversified semiconductor markets is a boon at a time when Nvidia is struggling. Marvell is relatively cheap right now, and it is expected to clock impressive growth in the long run.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

The U.S. government is taking action to curtail sales of high-performance chips to China. In other news, one analyst likes AMD's strategic move to lower prices on its new Ryzen Zen 4 chips this fall.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Is Helium (HNT) Crypto Plunging Today?

Helium's token price has declined 11% over the past 24 hours on news of a major proposal. Core developers from Helium have proposed a major shift to transition the entire Helium network to the Solana blockchain. This proposal has received mixed reviews, with the market seemingly not in favor.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Motley Fool

2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Consumers continue to favor Apple products, and the company is returning truckloads of money to shareholders. Microsoft has positioned itself for long-term growth by building a presence in industries of the future.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

AbbVie's immunology drugs are gaining new indications -- and increasing revenue. Vertex generates billions from its cystic fibrosis portfolio -- and is about to seek regulatory approval for another potential blockbuster.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Lands' End, Inc. (LE -7.61%) Q2 2022 Earnings
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Broadcom Ltd (AVGO 1.67%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Independence Realty Trust

The dividend makes my mouth water, looking for an entry point in the mid 7-'s. I like their business model and the location of the properties.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Smartsheet (SMAR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Smartsheet (SMAR 10.84%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Sep
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator.
STOCKS

