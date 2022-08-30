BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky women’s soccer dropped a 1-0 decision vs. Western Kentucky on Thursday night at the WKU Soccer Complex. A goal from Aspen Seaich in the 16th minute would prove to be the only score of the match, as Hilltoppers’ goalkeeper Alexis Bach was able to keep Kentucky off the board for the first time this season. UK outshot WKU 13-10 on the night, with both teams finishing the contest with five shots on goal.

