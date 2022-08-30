Run with Heart will take place at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8. Participants may choose to complete one mile, 5K (3.11 Miles) or 10K (6.22 Miles). The event is designed for everyone. If you are a slow-paced walker or a fast runner, this race is for you. Dogs and strollers are also welcome. The race will take place on the Simon Kenton bike path, which will be showcasing its beautiful fall colors.

URBANA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO