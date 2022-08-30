Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Urbana Citizen
Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek part of Ohio Open Doors
WEST LIBERTY – Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek will be featured in Ohio Open Doors on September 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and is the recipient of two capacity building grants from Ohio Humanities and the Ohio History Connection. Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is one of many historic sites participating in the event...
Urbana Citizen
‘Run with Heart’ helps ministry
Run with Heart will take place at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8. Participants may choose to complete one mile, 5K (3.11 Miles) or 10K (6.22 Miles). The event is designed for everyone. If you are a slow-paced walker or a fast runner, this race is for you. Dogs and strollers are also welcome. The race will take place on the Simon Kenton bike path, which will be showcasing its beautiful fall colors.
Urbana Citizen
PET OF THE WEEK
Dusty is a 3-month-old dilute torti. She is very friendly and loves people. Dusty is a very petite little girl who will do well in just about any home that’s looking for a little princess. Our special is still going on: If you adopt two kittens, the second one is just a $10 adoption fee.
Urbana Citizen
Museum picnic a success
The Champaign County Historical Museum was the site of the 2nd Annual Picnic on the Lawn event sponsored by the museum with the support of The Peoples Savings Bank. Guests were served a lunch of chicken salad, croissant, baked beans, fruit cup, cookie and assorted beverages. Dining was enhanced by a cool breeze and background music provided by Robert Pollock. Following the meal, guests toured the museum and visited with friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg golf teams earn wins
Mechanicsburg defeated visiting WL-S, 167-216, in OHC boys golf. For the Indians (13-0), William Reiser was the medalist with a 40 and Cole Reiser and Noah Dietrich each had a 42. In OHC girls golf, Mechanicsburg beat Northeastern, 207-272. For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 42,...
Urbana Citizen
WL-S falls; Triad, Mechanicsburg win
WEST LIBERTY – Springfield Catholic Central’s Daniel Kamara rushed for 194 yards as the unbeaten Irish held off WL-S, 33-26, in double overtime Friday night in OHC football. WL-S running back Gabe McGill rushed for over 100 yards before the end of the third quarter and scored three...
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman
MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Urbana Citizen
WL-S soccer teams sweep Northeastern
WEST LIBERTY – Megan Hollar scored three goals as WL-S defeated Northeastern, 8-1, in OHC girls soccer. For WL-S (5-0), Delaney Jones, Ava Johnson, Lily Weaver, Chloe Bender and Brooke Dunn scored goals and Jones, Johnson, Kayla Cole and Dunn each had an assist. The WL-S boys soccer team...
Comments / 0