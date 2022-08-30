ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Gentry Gray

Gentry Gray

(Age 32, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Sunday September 4th at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
CADIZ, KY
Cecil Hammond

Cecil Hammond

(Age 78, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Tuesday September 6th at 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial to follow in Boyd Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
Oscar J. Patterson Jr

Oscar J. Patterson Jr

(Age 75, of Morgantown formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday September 3rd at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridge Top Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
CROFTON, KY
Dennis "Peco" Pease

Dennis “Peco” Pease

(Age 69, of Slaughters) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
SLAUGHTERS, KY
lite987whop.com

Super load to move from riverport to Hopkinsville Sunday

After Saturday’s attempt was postponed, another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Sunday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The third of five 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Colonels Stumble to 43-14 Loss

The Northern Colonels came to town and flexed their muscles Friday night at the stadium of champions. Henderson County came to visit Christian County and the Southern Colonels did not look ready. After giving up six TD’s on the ground a week ago to Ryan Rayno and Logan County, Head...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Road closure planned on Empire Road in Christian Co. next week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along Empire Road in Christian County, starting Tuesday morning. According to a news release, this closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 1296 between KY 1348 and Carl William Road and motorists will not be able to access that section of KY 1296.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

College Soccer Need to Knows

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky women’s soccer dropped a 1-0 decision vs. Western Kentucky on Thursday night at the WKU Soccer Complex. A goal from Aspen Seaich in the 16th minute would prove to be the only score of the match, as Hilltoppers’ goalkeeper Alexis Bach was able to keep Kentucky off the board for the first time this season. UK outshot WKU 13-10 on the night, with both teams finishing the contest with five shots on goal.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lite987whop.com

Woman reports robbery on North Drive

A woman reported a robbery in the parking lot of the Brickyard Plaza on North Drive Friday night. The victim told Hopkinsville police that she gave a woman a ride and that woman then took her wallet under the threat of violence and fled the scene. The incident is being...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

CCPS postpones consolidating high school athletics, extra-curriculars

The Christian County Public School System will be holding off on planned ‘farewell year’ for the athletic teams and extra-curricular organizations, as the process for the consolidated high school has been delayed. According to a news release, the decisions to combine those areas of the school was set...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

