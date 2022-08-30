Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
lite987whop.com
Gentry Gray
(Age 32, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Sunday September 4th at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
lite987whop.com
Cecil Hammond
(Age 78, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Tuesday September 6th at 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial to follow in Boyd Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Oscar J. Patterson Jr
(Age 75, of Morgantown formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday September 3rd at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridge Top Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
lite987whop.com
Dennis “Peco” Pease
(Age 69, of Slaughters) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lite987whop.com
Super load to move from riverport to Hopkinsville Sunday
After Saturday’s attempt was postponed, another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Sunday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The third of five 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
lite987whop.com
Colonels Stumble to 43-14 Loss
The Northern Colonels came to town and flexed their muscles Friday night at the stadium of champions. Henderson County came to visit Christian County and the Southern Colonels did not look ready. After giving up six TD’s on the ground a week ago to Ryan Rayno and Logan County, Head...
lite987whop.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after striking deer in Trigg County
A motorcycle versus deer accident Friday morning in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital. Sheriff Aaron Acree says the man was traveling westbound on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection with New Hope Road when a deer crossed into his path and he was unable to avoid striking it.
lite987whop.com
Road closure planned on Empire Road in Christian Co. next week
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along Empire Road in Christian County, starting Tuesday morning. According to a news release, this closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 1296 between KY 1348 and Carl William Road and motorists will not be able to access that section of KY 1296.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com
College Soccer Need to Knows
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky women’s soccer dropped a 1-0 decision vs. Western Kentucky on Thursday night at the WKU Soccer Complex. A goal from Aspen Seaich in the 16th minute would prove to be the only score of the match, as Hilltoppers’ goalkeeper Alexis Bach was able to keep Kentucky off the board for the first time this season. UK outshot WKU 13-10 on the night, with both teams finishing the contest with five shots on goal.
lite987whop.com
Woman reports robbery on North Drive
A woman reported a robbery in the parking lot of the Brickyard Plaza on North Drive Friday night. The victim told Hopkinsville police that she gave a woman a ride and that woman then took her wallet under the threat of violence and fled the scene. The incident is being...
lite987whop.com
CCPS postpones consolidating high school athletics, extra-curriculars
The Christian County Public School System will be holding off on planned ‘farewell year’ for the athletic teams and extra-curricular organizations, as the process for the consolidated high school has been delayed. According to a news release, the decisions to combine those areas of the school was set...
Comments / 0