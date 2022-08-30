ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

kpcc.org

U.S. jobs market is likely to be another bright spot in the economy this month

As we head into the Labor Day weekend, a new report out this morning shows that the U.S. labor market is still going strong. Employers added another 315,000 jobs last month. So far this year, the economy has added more than 3 1/2 million jobs. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now with details of the report. Good morning, Scott.
