ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Texas Football
Minneapolis, MN
Football
College Station, TX
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Reagan, TX
San Antonio, TX
Football
College Station, TX
Football
City
Star, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KSAT 12

Texas football player dies from head injury suffered in game

DALHART, Texas – A Texas high school football player has died after suffering a head injury during a game Thursday night. The teen played for Dalhart High School and was injured during a game against a school in Dimmitt, near Amarillo in the panhandle. In a press release, the...
DALHART, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy