ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Side Lake, MN

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zimmerman, MN
City
Side Lake, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
Zimmerman, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sturgeon#
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 21 Online

Update on the Chisholm Officer-Involved Shooting Resulting in Death

CHISHOLM, Minn. — Update on the April 2022 officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chisholm and resulted in the death of Michael David Johnson. On April 20th, law enforcement officers had shown up at a house in Chisholm, trying to arrest Michael David Johnson on stalking charges in another county.
CHISHOLM, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 29, 2022. Aug. 22nd: Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violate domestic abuse no contact order; David Chandler Farr, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; George Calvin Hester, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance & possession of shoplifting gear; Gregory Haakon Olson, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Ryan Michael Poppen, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Morgan Christine Remick, 23 of Hopkins was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree assault; Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, MN
kdal610.com

Duluth Police Arrest Pine County Suspect

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 25 year old man, wanted for a drive-by shooting and assault in Pine County, was arrested Wednesday in Duluth. Police say Justis Harvey was taken into custody on the warrants without incident in the 2500 block of West 3rd Street. A search of his...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy