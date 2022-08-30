Read full article on original website
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed truck, ran into marsh with two children
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A father is accused of driving drunk, crashing into the wall on Interstate 494 in Minnetonka, and then running into a marsh with his two young children, who were only in their underwear. Nicholas Patrick Laforce, 28, of Prior Lake, was charged Friday in Hennepin...
Body found after mobile home fire in Beltrami County; woman arrested
CASS LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson in relation to a suspicious fire and death that occurred near Cass Lake on Tuesday. The suspect, of Bena, Minnesota, was arrested in Brooklyn Center and is currently being held...
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
East St. Paul Target temporarily closes after gunshots, man arrested
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Target store on the eastside of St. Paul has closed for the rest of the day Friday after several gunshots were fired in the store's parking lot. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he fired shots "directed at employees" in the parking lot outside the Target at 1744 Suburban Ave. in St. Paul.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
Update on the Chisholm Officer-Involved Shooting Resulting in Death
CHISHOLM, Minn. — Update on the April 2022 officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chisholm and resulted in the death of Michael David Johnson. On April 20th, law enforcement officers had shown up at a house in Chisholm, trying to arrest Michael David Johnson on stalking charges in another county.
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 29, 2022. Aug. 22nd: Brittany Lena Jean Athey, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violate domestic abuse no contact order; David Chandler Farr, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Rebecca Ann Ford-Matai, 39 of Minnetonka was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; George Calvin Hester, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - charge of 2nd degree DWI; Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance & possession of shoplifting gear; Gregory Haakon Olson, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Ryan Michael Poppen, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Morgan Christine Remick, 23 of Hopkins was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree assault; Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 36 of Richfield was arrested in Aitkin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Duluth Police Arrest Pine County Suspect
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 25 year old man, wanted for a drive-by shooting and assault in Pine County, was arrested Wednesday in Duluth. Police say Justis Harvey was taken into custody on the warrants without incident in the 2500 block of West 3rd Street. A search of his...
