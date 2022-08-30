Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man dies after reported shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
doniphanherald.com
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
WOWT
Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:13 PM UTC. An Omaha-area man made...
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Continue Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting as they release the name of the victim. Late Thursday afternoon, officers went to the area of 30th and Fort Streets on a report of a shooting. They were then directed to 37th and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year old Saniyah Guyton...
News Channel Nebraska
iheart.com
Omaha woman leads troopers on pursuit with six children in the car
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit with children in the car. The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 9:00 Thursday night, a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala run a red light at the intersection of 24th and Cuming. The NSP says the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The state patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit as the Impala continued driving on surface streets. Investigators say the suspect eventually fled southbound on I-480.
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
KETV.com
'Governor' warrant issued to get double homicide suspect back in Omaha
Iowa — The suspect in a double homicide is fighting legal filings to bring him back to Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested in Iowa last month following a chase and standoff near Des Moines — Iowa prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Walter is still in the...
UPDATE: Victims identified after 3 found dead in Millard home on Wednesday
Three people were found dead on Wednesday night at a home in Millard. One other person was transported to the hospital.
KETV.com
Omaha Crime Stoppers offering reward in deadly home invasion
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for information regarding Tuesday's deadly shooting. There's a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Alon Reed. Police say Reed died during a home invasion. Omaha police found the 19-year-old...
