Lakehurst, NJ

TINTON FALLS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Tinton Falls. No additional information is available at the moment, however, should additional information become available we will update our page.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency responders are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the 300 block of East Veterans Highway. The accident is reported to include injuries, the extent of which we do not yet know. Should additional information become available, we will update our page. Rate:. PreviousHAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR...
JACKSON, NJ
FORKED RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel were at the scene of an accident earlier this morning on the 1000 block of North Trenton in Forked River. Two ambulances were needed to transport patients to the hospital. No additional information is available at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 86.6. We have no additional information available at this time. Use caution in the area.
BRICK, NJ
Lakehurst, NJ
Accidents
LINCROFT: SEVEN CAR ACCIDENT GARDEN STATE PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a 7 car accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Lincroft at mile marker 112.4. Please try to avoid this section of the parkway as first responders have a large accident scene to cover. Details are extremely limited since this is a developing story. Should additional details become available we will update our page. Please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BY PARKWAY RAMP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Lanes Mill Road at the parkway ramp. There are no injuries reported in this accident.
BRICK, NJ
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST

Motor Vehicle Crash / DWI – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to Jones Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that collided with a parked car. Upon his arrival, Officer Keefe met with the driver of the pickup truck, Mark Anthony, 59, of Beachwood. Investigation at the scene revealed that Mark was driving while intoxicated. Mark was placed under arrest. Mark was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mark was served his copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Motorcyclist, 32, Dies In Central Jersey Labor Day Weekend Crash

A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Labor Day weekend in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. The crash happened early Saturday, Sept. 3 sometime between midnight and 6:50 a.m., when the unidentified operator crossed from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes of Mount Mills Road in Monroe Township, then struck a tree, ejecting him, the outlet said citing police.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation

TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS

During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
BRICK, NJ
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ

