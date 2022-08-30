Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Related
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Tinton Falls. No additional information is available at the moment, however, should additional information become available we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency responders are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the 300 block of East Veterans Highway. The accident is reported to include injuries, the extent of which we do not yet know. Should additional information become available, we will update our page. Rate:. PreviousHAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR...
ocscanner.news
FORKED RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel were at the scene of an accident earlier this morning on the 1000 block of North Trenton in Forked River. Two ambulances were needed to transport patients to the hospital. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 86.6. We have no additional information available at this time. Use caution in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
LINCROFT: SEVEN CAR ACCIDENT GARDEN STATE PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a 7 car accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Lincroft at mile marker 112.4. Please try to avoid this section of the parkway as first responders have a large accident scene to cover. Details are extremely limited since this is a developing story. Should additional details become available we will update our page. Please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car accident at Route 9 and Adams. We do not have information as to injuries at this time.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR
Emergency responders are on the scene of a car accident involving an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Englemere and Champlain in Pine Lake Park. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: CAR VS MOTORCYCLE ON CR 539
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle and car accident in front of Wawa on CR 539. We do not have information at this time as far as injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BY PARKWAY RAMP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Lanes Mill Road at the parkway ramp. There are no injuries reported in this accident. Harsh Thakre on September 1, 2022 - 15:19 at 15:19. After leaving my previous job 12 months ago, i’ve had some good luck to learn...
Toms River, NJ man critically injured in two vehicle crash on Route 571 in Manchester, NJ
A Toms River man is in critical condition after suffering internal injuries during a two-vehicle crash between Route 70 and Route 571 in Manchester Township around 4:43 pm on Thursday afternoon. The details of the car crash and investigation were announced by the Manchester Township Police Department. Through their preliminary...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST
Motor Vehicle Crash / DWI – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to Jones Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that collided with a parked car. Upon his arrival, Officer Keefe met with the driver of the pickup truck, Mark Anthony, 59, of Beachwood. Investigation at the scene revealed that Mark was driving while intoxicated. Mark was placed under arrest. Mark was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mark was served his copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: STOLEN SUV, BREAK IN, EXCESSIVE SPEED, POLICE PURSUIT, INJURED OFFICER ….
At 5:00a.m. this morning our Officers were notified by the Colts Necks Police Department that a black BMW SUV had been stolen from Freehold Township, had just attempted to break into a home in their town near the Highway 34 border. Our officers began checking that area when we received...
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT
A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: EARLIER MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT HAS TRAFFIC LIGHT DOWN AND LANES CLOSED
Earlier we reported on a motor vehicle accident on Route 88 and Jack Martin Blvd. The scene is still in the process of being cleaned up with Route 88 west being blocked at Jack Martin and Jack Martin blocked at Burnsville. This is due to a traffic light that that is still down.
Motorcyclist, 32, Dies In Central Jersey Labor Day Weekend Crash
A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Labor Day weekend in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports. The crash happened early Saturday, Sept. 3 sometime between midnight and 6:50 a.m., when the unidentified operator crossed from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes of Mount Mills Road in Monroe Township, then struck a tree, ejecting him, the outlet said citing police.
Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation
TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS
During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
Comments / 1