ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
LINCROFT: SEVEN CAR ACCIDENT GARDEN STATE PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a 7 car accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Lincroft at mile marker 112.4. Please try to avoid this section of the parkway as first responders have a large accident scene to cover. Details are extremely limited since this is a developing story. Should additional details become available we will update our page. Please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
AVENEL: ELECTRIC BIKE CATCHES ON FIRE

Earlier this afternoon, members were dispatched to the college section of town for a reported electric bicycle on fire in the street. Units arrived to find the bike with fire coming from the lithium battery section with some spread to the remaining parts of the bike. Units quickly extinguished the fire and had Middlesex County HazMat respond for assistance.
AVENEL, NJ
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency responders are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the 300 block of East Veterans Highway. The accident is reported to include injuries, the extent of which we do not yet know. Should additional information become available, we will update our page. Rate:. PreviousHAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR...
JACKSON, NJ
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1

Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE CARS ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two cars burning which are parked nose to nose with each other in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mule Rule. No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE. About The Author. John Biscardi on September 1, 2022...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: FRIENDLY REMINDER FROM FIRST RESPONDERS “MOVE OVER”

Remember to #MoveOver for emergency vehicles! It’s the law!. Drivers approaching stationary emergency or service vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights must now move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TINTON FALLS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Tinton Falls. No additional information is available at the moment, however, should additional information become available we will update our page.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
TINTON FALLS, NJ

