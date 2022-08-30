Emergency personnel are on the scene of a 7 car accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Lincroft at mile marker 112.4. Please try to avoid this section of the parkway as first responders have a large accident scene to cover. Details are extremely limited since this is a developing story. Should additional details become available we will update our page. Please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO