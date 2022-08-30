Read full article on original website
Related
Rabid Fox Alert Continues to Keep Double Trouble State Park Shut Down
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A rabid fox is loose in Double Trouble State Park and...
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WARNS OF NEW LOCAL SCAM
Our office has received phone calls about collecting money over the phone. The Ocean County Sheriffs Office never solicits money over the phone for any reason at all. If you have concerns contact us at 732 929 2044 or 732 349 2010. courtesy OCSD.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF K9 OFFICER FIONA HAS SOME GOOD TIPS FOR CELEBRATING THIS WEEKEND
Good morning again. A message from our family member K9 Fiona!. Most importantly spend time with family and friends and enjoy the rest of Summer 2022 at the Jersey Shore!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
LINCROFT: SEVEN CAR ACCIDENT GARDEN STATE PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a 7 car accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Lincroft at mile marker 112.4. Please try to avoid this section of the parkway as first responders have a large accident scene to cover. Details are extremely limited since this is a developing story. Should additional details become available we will update our page. Please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure revamps meal deal after viral exploitation
JACKSON — A man who frequented a Six Flags theme park in California claimed he paid off his student loans thanks to eating what amounted to daily, 50-cent meals there for seven years. Meanwhile, another who styled himself as the "Six Flags Scoundrel" and went viral on TikTok said...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: FRIENDLY REMINDER FROM FIRST RESPONDERS “MOVE OVER”
Remember to #MoveOver for emergency vehicles! It’s the law!. Drivers approaching stationary emergency or service vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights must now move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CAT? OWNER IS HEARTBROKEN
Missing since September 2, 2022 from Parkside in Gilford Park (Near the Gilford Park Yacht Club). He’s 17 years old and needs a special diet for survival. His name is Tom. If you seen him or have any information please call 862-373-8984.
Seeing pinkish-purple jellyfish at the Jersey shore? Stay away, experts warn
They're called "mauve stingers," and they have an intensely painful sting.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHOW US WHAT YOU ARE DOING FOR FUN TODAY
We would love to see how you are celebrating the first day of your three day holiday weekend…..at the beach? on a boat? BBQ? pool? escape to the mountains? Share pictures of your day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
morrisfocus.com
Lodi Superintendent of Schools; Hanover Resident Arrested in Seaside Heights
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Lodi Schools Superintendent Douglas J. Petty punched a woman in the head on a Seaside Heights street, then brawled with a man who came to her aid, according to police reports. A Seaside Heights traffic police officer, Officer Timothy Farrell, reported seeing Petty, 46, of Cedar...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1
Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
New Jersey police investigating after multiple children bitten by fox in Ocean County
A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.
This New Jersey Cornhole Facility Will Allow You To Have Fun All Year Round
One of the great joys of summer is yard games. There's something special about getting together in the backyard or on the beach and just spending the day playing can jam, jai-alai, or lawn darts. Of course, some yard games rank higher than others. I'm talking about corn hole. Cornhole...
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency responders are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the 300 block of East Veterans Highway. The accident is reported to include injuries, the extent of which we do not yet know. Should additional information become available, we will update our page. Rate:. PreviousHAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR...
Comments / 0