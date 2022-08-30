ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
LINCROFT: SEVEN CAR ACCIDENT GARDEN STATE PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a 7 car accident on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Lincroft at mile marker 112.4. Please try to avoid this section of the parkway as first responders have a large accident scene to cover. Details are extremely limited since this is a developing story. Should additional details become available we will update our page. Please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: FRIENDLY REMINDER FROM FIRST RESPONDERS “MOVE OVER”

Remember to #MoveOver for emergency vehicles! It’s the law!. Drivers approaching stationary emergency or service vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights must now move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1

Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency responders are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the 300 block of East Veterans Highway. The accident is reported to include injuries, the extent of which we do not yet know. Should additional information become available, we will update our page. Rate:. PreviousHAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR...
JACKSON, NJ

