Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheyenne Police Planning DUI Enforcement Effort This Weekend
Cheyenne Police will be out in force over the Labor Day weekend. The extra enforcement effort will include the deployment of the DUI Command Van, which allows officers to make arrests, take care of some of the paper involved, and get back out on the street more quickly.
capcity.news
Suspect accused of threat to pull hand grenade pin in Cheyenne standoff, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reported in a department news release Friday that a man entered into a standoff Thursday with deputies during which he allegedly threatened to pull the pin of a hand grenade. The incident occurred on the 800 block of East Jefferson...
capcity.news
Zonta of Cheyenne bringing awareness to human trafficking in the city and state
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though it is often considered an issue in bigger cities, human trafficking is something that unfortunately affects Cheyenne and the rest of the state as well. Denise Parrish, the District 12 Advocacy Chair for Zonta, said that this is something that should be more widely discussed...
capcity.news
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to install 6 new statues in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project announced today, Sept. 2, that it would be installing six new statues in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The new statues showcase both historic figures and representations of marine and wildlife. In a release, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Labor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
newslj.com
Plague confirmed in a cat
Greg Johnson with the Laramie Boomerang and Jonathan make with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Via the Wyoming News Exchange. LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
Wanted Man Arrested After Grenade Threat, Standoff in Cheyenne
A 28-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars following a standoff in south Cheyenne Thursday. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it received a call indicating that Nikko Johnson, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of California, was at a home in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Road.
Cheyenne Police Say Wyoming Trooper Won’t Get Preferential Treatment
Cheyenne police say a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who was arrested on a warrant earlier this week won't be getting any preferential treatment. Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, following a monthslong investigation by police. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says police contacted them about the investigation on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged for aggravated robbery, interference with a peace officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and battery and possession of stolen property stemming from a Wednesday, Aug. 31 run-in with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Darrell Mike Dotson heard the charges in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, and a judge...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Plague confirmed in Albany County cat
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat died of plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors or in outbuildings. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during the past several months, indicating likely spread of plague.
40-year City Employee Retires
Time flies when you’re hard at work and never take a moment to look up and see how far you’ve come... It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 40 years since Joseph Dolwick began his career with the City of Cheyenne. Just three days after his arrival into town, Dolwick credits his mother-in-law’s help with him getting a job with the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Sanjuan Joe Hernandez, 50 –...
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
pinedaleroundup.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to remand Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Extension study finds Laramie County residents earned state’s highest wages, salaries from 2001 to 2018
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The majority of Laramie County’s personal income from 2001 to 2018 came from wages and salaries, and they were the highest in the state, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. “Over the 18 years, [wages and salaries] averaged 47 percent of total...
capcity.news
Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/29/22–8/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Suffering From Cat Virus Outbreak
An outbreak of feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens, has forced the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to implement intake diversion strategies for cats, the agency announced Wednesday. "For any owners needing to surrender their cat, we are asking that you keep your cat home for the...
Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.
Comments / 2