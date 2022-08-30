ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to install 6 new statues in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project announced today, Sept. 2, that it would be installing six new statues in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The new statues showcase both historic figures and representations of marine and wildlife. In a release, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Labor...
CHEYENNE, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Cheyenne, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Society
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Plague confirmed in a cat

Greg Johnson with the Laramie Boomerang and Jonathan make with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Via the Wyoming News Exchange. LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wanted Man Arrested After Grenade Threat, Standoff in Cheyenne

A 28-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars following a standoff in south Cheyenne Thursday. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it received a call indicating that Nikko Johnson, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of California, was at a home in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Road.
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Say Wyoming Trooper Won’t Get Preferential Treatment

Cheyenne police say a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper who was arrested on a warrant earlier this week won't be getting any preferential treatment. Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, following a monthslong investigation by police. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says police contacted them about the investigation on...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Plague confirmed in Albany County cat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat died of plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors or in outbuildings. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during the past several months, indicating likely spread of plague.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

40-year City Employee Retires

Time flies when you’re hard at work and never take a moment to look up and see how far you’ve come... It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 40 years since Joseph Dolwick began his career with the City of Cheyenne. Just three days after his arrival into town, Dolwick credits his mother-in-law’s help with him getting a job with the city.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Sanjuan Joe Hernandez, 50 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
LARAMIE, WY
pinedaleroundup.com

Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne

SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to remand Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/29/22–8/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Suffering From Cat Virus Outbreak

An outbreak of feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens, has forced the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to implement intake diversion strategies for cats, the agency announced Wednesday. "For any owners needing to surrender their cat, we are asking that you keep your cat home for the...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing

UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.

