WNDU
LaPorte County deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes into home
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two deputies in LaPorte County are being recognized for performing life-saving actions Thursday night after rescuing the driver of a vehicle that had crashed into a home. Police say Deputy Austin Wells responded to a crash just after 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Monroe...
Indiana deputies pull driver to safety after SUV crashes through house, catches fire
LA PORTE, Ind. — Two La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies are being lauded for their heroic actions after a driver crashed into a residence and a fire erupted beneath the hood, quickly filling the home with smoke. “We are beyond ecstatic by the heroic actions of Deputies Wells and Roby,” said La Porte County Sheriff […]
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
WNDU
Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
abc57.com
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
WNDU
One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail. The victim killed has been identified as Denis Earley, 64. The other...
95.3 MNC
Middlebury woman, 44, struck by hit-and-run driver on SR 120
The search is on for a driver who struck a pedestrian about 3 miles east of Bristol. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 when a 44-year-old woman from Middlebury was was walking and was hit by a vehicle.
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
Times-Union Newspaper
South Whitley Man Killed In Illinois Crash
STERLING, Ill. – A South Whitley man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Illinois on Monday. At approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a traffic crash on I-88 westbound near milepost 41, according to a news release from the ISP. The preliminary investigation revealed a commercial motor vehicle (truck tractor and trailer) driven by Jeff R. Barker, 63, South Whitley, was traveling westbound on I-88 near milepost 41 when the truck left the roadway, struck a tree and jack-knifed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified
(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
abc57.com
Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
95.3 MNC
Missing man located in wooded area off Indiana Toll Road
Troopers with the Indiana State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office located a man that had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131. Early in the day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers located a red Subaru that...
hometownnewsnow.com
Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store
(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
