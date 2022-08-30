ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Good news for home buyers, sellers are dropping their home prices

SALT LAKE CITY — Cities like Sacramento, Boise, and Salt Lake City were boomtowns for home sellers at the peak of the pandemic. But now, those same sellers are dropping their home prices. And real estate brokerage firm Redfin says rising interest rates aren’t solely to blame. Instead, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Why Salt Lake City is pairing firefighters with social workers on some emergency calls

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters don't only respond to putting out fires, they respond to all sorts of emergency needs. In fact, medical calls accounted for about eight out of every 10 unique emergency calls that the Salt Lake City Fire Department received last year, according to Fire Chief Karl Lieb. Many of these calls are tied to mental health or substance abuse — or could be better resolved with the help of a social worker around.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah is the 10th most active state in the country, according to study

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the 10th most active state in America, that’s according to an article by topnutritioncoaching.com. Devan Chavez, of the Utah Division of State Parks, says everything Utah naturally has to offer is the reason for the high ranking. “The sky’s the limit when...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Heat Alerts expanded for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has expanded the locations of its Excessive Heat Warning locations in southern Utah and as added a Heat Advisory for much of northwestern Utah. Both of these will be in effect until Monday at 8 PM. The expanded territory for the Excessive Heat Warning includes the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah youth to hold funeral style demonstration for Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Young Utahns with the Utah Youth Environmental Solutions Network plan to gather at the Great Salt Lake, on Sept. 3, to hold a “funeral-style” demonstration. The group plans to stage a “die-in,” they also plan to educate attendees about the lake and call for action.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
newsy.com

55 Million People Under Heat Alerts In Western U.S.

Leaders in the West have been digging in for days of dangerous temperatures. "Projected to be as high as 122 in California, in Death Valley, tomorrow," said California Governor Gavin Newsom. Across the West, there are blazing hot highs. Major cities from Washington to Arizona hit triple digits Wednesday; with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall

Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah sets heat record for hottest summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s hottest summer on record is now in the books. In a tweet on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported the warmest June, July and August in Utah since the agency started keeping records. Temperatures are recorded at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

What to do with deer in your yard

Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

