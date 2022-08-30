ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

'Enough is enough:' Parents, students join Kent teachers striking on picket line

KENT, Wash. — It's been one week since teachers in the Kent School District went on strike, calling for smaller classes and more support for students. On Friday, parents and students are joining the picket line. Dozens of parents lined the streets outside the Kent School District administration building....
KIMA TV

Missing Thurston County teen found safe, returns to family in Olympia area

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies said a missing teenager was found safe and returned to his family on Thursday evening in Thurston County. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Davies, 16, was located around 10 p.m. in the 13600 block of Tilley Road South in Tenino, Wash. The sheriff's office said it would not provide additional comments.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy