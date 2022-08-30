Read full article on original website
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
Headlines: L.A.’s Public School Teachers ‘At a Breaking Point;’ 15-Day Outdoor Watering Ban
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Following flooding, the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have no running water. [CNN]. —A third of Pakistan is underwater following...
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
AOL Corp
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
DLBA picks internal candidate as first new CEO in 25 years
Austin Metoyer, a graduate of Long Beach Poly and Cal State Long Beach, joined the Downtown business alliance in 2016 where he most recently served as economic development and policy manager. He will start his new position Sept. 7. The post DLBA picks internal candidate as first new CEO in 25 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
smobserved.com
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error
As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday.
theavtimes.com
kcrw.com
Higher rent in LA: More building repairs, more evictions?
Los Angeles implemented some of the nation’s strongest renter protections amid the pandemic. But a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council might allow landlords to resume evictions for rent nonpayment starting next year. It would also bring back rent hikes for tenants in rent-controlled apartments starting in 2024.
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
A federal judge threw out an indictment charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast.
foxla.com
LA County Supervisors say unauthorized signatures used on certificate honoring Azeri Consul General
LOS ANGELES - Members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors say their signatures were mistakenly added to a certificate of recognition honoring outgoing Azeri Consul General Nasimi Aghayev. Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijani Consul General to Los Angeles, tweeted a proclamation of recognition on behalf of Los Angeles County, but...
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
