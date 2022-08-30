ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
Long Beach Post

DLBA picks internal candidate as first new CEO in 25 years

Austin Metoyer, a graduate of Long Beach Poly and Cal State Long Beach, joined the Downtown business alliance in 2016 where he most recently served as economic development and policy manager. He will start his new position Sept. 7. The post DLBA picks internal candidate as first new CEO in 25 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
smobserved.com

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error

As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
theavtimes.com

kcrw.com

Higher rent in LA: More building repairs, more evictions?

Los Angeles implemented some of the nation’s strongest renter protections amid the pandemic. But a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council might allow landlords to resume evictions for rent nonpayment starting next year. It would also bring back rent hikes for tenants in rent-controlled apartments starting in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

