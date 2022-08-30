ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom caught drunk-driving while dropping kids at school

By News.com.au
A mother will appear in court after she was allegedly detected driving more than twice the legal limit while dropping kids off at school in New South Wales, Australia.

Police officers were patrolling school zones in Dubbo on Monday at 8.52 am when they noticed a Hyundai SUV double parked while its driver dropped off children.

Police spoke to the driver, a 42-year-old woman, who subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

The woman and her three-year-old son, who was the only child still in the car, were taken to the police station.

An Australian mom will appear in court after she was allegedly detected driving more than twice the legal limit while dropping kids off at school.
Officers conducted a breath analysis, which returned a .121 reading.

The woman’s license was immediately suspended and she was issued a court attendance notice.

