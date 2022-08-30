Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
‘Of all days’: UT football fans brave storms for first game of the season
Is Mother Nature a precursor for the efficacy of the University of Texas football team's season? We're not superstitious. But it does give us an indication of how loyal the fan base will be.
lhindependent.com
Hippos outlast Panthers in high-scoring affair, 56-49
The last time Purple and Orange clashed on the field at Hutto Memorial Stadium four years ago, Liberty Hill fell to the Hippos in a 52-51 overtime thriller. Certainly, the sides wouldn't match the 103 combined points this time around, would they?. Short answer – no. They actually exceeded...
Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges
SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns are finally back on the field on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era was a struggle on the field for the Longhorns, losing six-consecutive games on the...
Granger, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thorndale High School football team will have a game with Granger High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
UT Football: What to expect if you’re going to a game
University of Texas football season kicks off this weekend with some major changes. Here's what to expect if you're going to a game.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
austinmonthly.com
How to Dress for Game Day, According to Loreal Sarkisian
Named a style icon in Austin Monthly’s 2022 Best of ATX awards, Loreal Sarkisian knows how to achieve the most memorable game day looks. Here, the professional wardrobe stylist and wife of Longhorn football head coach Steve Sarkisian gives her top five tips for what to wear to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium during home games this fall.
fox7austin.com
How a former marine built a successful small business in Pflugerville
Caleb White went from Medical separation to owning a successful small Texas business. White joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey.
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
Austin Chronicle
The Steeping Room to Close
Local bastion of fine teas and cuisine will shutter its Rosedale venue. Put a handful of loose tea in a heated pot of water right now, keep it simmering until the end of the month, and you might wind up with something as dark as the shadow this announcement casts on our diploid hearts:
Austin Chronicle
Erica's First Holy Shit
What is Erica's First Holy Shit? Aside from being the debut feature from the eccentric, vivacious, and sex positive Erica Nix it is, as Satan describes it, "a psycho-sexual journey of self-discovery" for the very famous (Austin-specific) workout and fitness guru. This could have been the year's strangest campaign commercial...
Hot & humid with a few evening storms
Hotter and drier today with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. -- Sean Kelly
WATCH: Otters go for a dip in Georgetown koi pond
Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs this morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Texas
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
