Bastrop, TX

Hippos outlast Panthers in high-scoring affair, 56-49

The last time Purple and Orange clashed on the field at Hutto Memorial Stadium four years ago, Liberty Hill fell to the Hippos in a 52-51 overtime thriller. Certainly, the sides wouldn't match the 103 combined points this time around, would they?. Short answer – no. They actually exceeded...
HUTTO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
austinmonthly.com

How to Dress for Game Day, According to Loreal Sarkisian

Named a style icon in Austin Monthly’s 2022 Best of ATX awards, Loreal Sarkisian knows how to achieve the most memorable game day looks. Here, the professional wardrobe stylist and wife of Longhorn football head coach Steve Sarkisian gives her top five tips for what to wear to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium during home games this fall.
AUSTIN, TX
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Steeping Room to Close

Local bastion of fine teas and cuisine will shutter its Rosedale venue. Put a handful of loose tea in a heated pot of water right now, keep it simmering until the end of the month, and you might wind up with something as dark as the shadow this announcement casts on our diploid hearts:
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Erica's First Holy Shit

What is Erica's First Holy Shit? Aside from being the debut feature from the eccentric, vivacious, and sex positive Erica Nix it is, as Satan describes it, "a psycho-sexual journey of self-discovery" for the very famous (Austin-specific) workout and fitness guru. This could have been the year's strangest campaign commercial...
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX

