Brewers’ Garrett Mitchell celebrates first homer with wife, influencer Haley Cruse

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 4 days ago

Brewers call-up Garrett Mitchell swatted his first MLB home run, a big one, and celebrated the occasion with his wife, softball influencer Haley Cruse Mitchell.

Trailing the Pirates 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on base and two outs, Mitchell took a 1-0 changeup from Duane Underwood Jr. deep to center to tie the game. The Brewers would ultimately win the game on a walkoff home run by Keston Hiura in the bottom of the ninth.

The 23-year-old Mitchell was called up to the Brewers from AAA Nashville over the weekend, and Monday night was his second career big league game. Split among three stops in the minors this season, Mitchell hit 34 home runs and had an .804 OPS.

“Couldn’t write it up better than this,” his wife, Haley, wrote on Instagram after the game. “You were made for this! I love watching you live out your dream!”

There’s only one way to make your first homer better: have Bob Uecker behind the mic. @GarretMitchell5 x #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CPCBdsgDIc

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 30, 2022
Garrett and Haley Cruse Mitchell celebrated the former’s first MLB home run on Monday night.
Instagram / Haley Cruse Mitchell
Garrett and Haley Cruse Mitchell at one of Haley’s games.
Instagram / Haley Cruse Mitchell

During the TV broadcast of the home run, she could be seen celebrating ecstatically in the stands.

Mitchell also got doused with a Gatorade bath during his postgame interview.

Haley Cruse Mitchell is a softball player for the USSSA Pride in Florida in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. She played college softball at Oregon.

If this doesn’t make you smile, nothing will.

Garrett Mitchell’s family goes wild for his first hit. @haley_crusee x #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/OyIc1e2NDr

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 28, 2022
Haley Cruse Mitchell is a softball influencer.
Instagram / Haley Cruse Mitchell
Garrett and Haley Cruse Mitchell got married in 2021.
Instagram / Haley Cruse Mitchell

Mitchell is also a social media influencer. She has over 800,000 followers on TikTok, more than 200,000 on Instagram and over 100,000 on Twitter.

After Garrett, who manages Type 1 Diabetes, told reporters that he missed the phone call that he was getting called up to the big leagues because he was eating a chocolate chip cookie, Haley chimed in with a quote-tweet : “In case anyone is ever wondering how I fell in love.”

The couple married in 2021.

