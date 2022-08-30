ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Scranton, PA
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy