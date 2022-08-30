Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com
Activists call for transparency on how RCSD plans to spend $1.1B in funding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Education reform activists are calling for accountability and transparency from the Rochester City School District regarding how the district plans to spend $1.1 billion in funding provided by the Rochester Board of Education for the 2022-23 school year. Activists and community groups organized a rally on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth
Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Groups working together to tackle food insecurity in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Food insecurity has become a prominent issue among many families and refugees in the Rochester area. “Rochester is a big area that has a lot of need,” Feed the Children Senior Director Joe Allegro said. “It’s a big city. There’s 25 percent of the families here that are food insecure. That’s a large percentage.”
St. John Fisher welcomes largest first-year class in the school’s history
The class features 650 students from over 17 different states, as well as Guam.
Wegmans School of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for first-year students
Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student's future in the pharmacy field.
13 WHAM
Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling
Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former RCSD student returns to teach music in the district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District teachers are preparing for the start of classes next week. For a few instructors, it's a homecoming of sorts. Zanayia Hercules went to Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 from kindergarten through 6th grade. She'll be making her big return next week to teach music.
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
WHEC TV-10
Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 finalists in competition for progressing agriculture upstate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plant-based kitchen Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 worldwide finalists in a competition to recognize businesses that have supported food production in upstate New York. The Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Business Competition aims to drive innovation in food, beverage, and agriculture across 22 upstate counties....
Rising Storm Brewing Co. outlines plan for Daisy Flour Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill”: Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia said that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill. Blake said Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
Rochester Police Accountability Board member calls for executive director to be reinstated
Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.
NYS Environmental Facilities Corp. must pay $500K for falsifying grant documents
Employees of a “former New York State Governor” falsely claimed to be part of a federal water-quality improvement grant.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Rochester sheriff, expert voice opinion on new regulations for concealed carry
Before anyone can file their requests for a permit in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, they’ll need to show proof they passed the proper firearm safety training.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester boaters say end of summer doesn't mean end of boating season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As summer nears its end, so do opportunities of being out on the water. For many boaters, Labor Day weekend marks the end of boating season, and for boat renters, the end of their busiest season. “So we still are open we still are renting boats...
Competitive marching band: World championships arrive in Rochester
Fans and attendees will get the chance these corps perform for free on Friday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need
PENFIELD, N.Y. — Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
