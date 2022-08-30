ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Activists call for transparency on how RCSD plans to spend $1.1B in funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Education reform activists are calling for accountability and transparency from the Rochester City School District regarding how the district plans to spend $1.1 billion in funding provided by the Rochester Board of Education for the 2022-23 school year. Activists and community groups organized a rally on...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth

Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Groups working together to tackle food insecurity in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Food insecurity has become a prominent issue among many families and refugees in the Rochester area. “Rochester is a big area that has a lot of need,” Feed the Children Senior Director Joe Allegro said. “It’s a big city. There’s 25 percent of the families here that are food insecure. That’s a large percentage.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling

Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former RCSD student returns to teach music in the district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District teachers are preparing for the start of classes next week. For a few instructors, it's a homecoming of sorts. Zanayia Hercules went to Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 from kindergarten through 6th grade. She'll be making her big return next week to teach music.
ROCHESTER, NY
#The Urban League#Ulr
News 8 WROC

Rising Storm Brewing Co. outlines plan for Daisy Flour Mill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill”: Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia said that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill. Blake said Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert […]
LIVONIA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need

​​PENFIELD, N.Y. — ​Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
PENFIELD, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close

There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
BATAVIA, NY

