Wausau School District returns to class Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and staff at the Wausau School District returned to the classroom Wednesday. The district’s superintendent said the new school year rings in many improvements for the district, since its referendum passed in April. “We’ve been doing a lot of planning over the summer,” superintendent...
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has hired a Community Outreach Specialist. Tracy Rieger started the position on Sept. 1. She will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community. She was previously the director of Wausau Catholic Charities.
Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday. The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area. The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and it’s unique purpose
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you know that Marathon is recognized as the ginseng capital of the country? That’s right, and the Wisconsin Ginseng celebration took part of the Marathon Fun Days festival to spread awareness of the unique plant. During the celebration, the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin offered...
Wisconsin Rapids School District announces plans for all-inclusive playground
WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District has released plans for an all-inclusive playground at Woodside Elementary. The district has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the future Outdoor Play, Learning, Activity Center. The OPLAC will be designed for students with and without disabilities to play and learn alongside one another. It will also be open to families outside of school hours.
Transition to new drinking water facility could affect color of Wausau water
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the city of Wausau works to get its new drinking water facility online, residents may see some changes to the color of their water. In a press release, the city explains as they move toward the transition from the old system to the new facility, there will be some work that will require periodic shutdowns of wells and shutdowns or disruptions at the current treatment plant. This work may cause slightly elevated levels of iron and manganese to remain in the treated water, which would cause the water to have a greenish or brownish tint.
New students move into UWSP
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Freshmen at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point spent Thursday morning getting settled into their dorms. Returning students will move in on Sunday. Classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 6. UWSP houses 13 residence halls across campus. Every hall has community kitchens, a computer lab, laundry...
More officers patrolling school zones as students return to school
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More officers are patrolling in school zones to remind drivers to slow down as students head back to school. “You know what’s significantly worse than being late for work? It would be hurting a kid,” said Deputy Chief Matt Barnes of the Wausau Police Department.
Everest Metro Police Department retires K-9 officer
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is ready to wish a happy retirement to one of its most loyal officers. K-9 Aron has been serving the community for over 9 years. “It’s just sad to see him go. He’s been such a good dog,” said Chief Clay...
Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022
Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7. The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Ginseng celebration planned Saturday in Marathon
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival won’t return until 2024, but a one-day celebration is planned for Saturday in conjunction with Marathon Fun Days. A ginseng celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Marathon. The...
Wausau, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Wausau West High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High SchoolWausau West High School.
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement
Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
Wausau Cyclones lock in lease agreement through 2027
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones announced Thursday a five-year lease agreement with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, which will keep the team in Marathon County through the 2026-2027 season. The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of...
UPMATTERS
Multiple agencies help arrest northern Wisconsin man for making threats involving firearms
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different sheriff’s offices in northern Wisconsin, along with other local agencies, assisted in arresting a man from Lake Tomahawk. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:50 p.m., a State Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Lake Tomahawk. The warrant was for 76-year-old Douglas Crow.
Fall Market dates set at The Crooked Queen
Fall Market dates have been set for a central Wisconsin shop that specializes in unique home decor made from reinvented salvaged goods – with a special vintage touch. The Crooked Queen, N1786 High Ridge Road, Merrill, has delightful everyday items for the home but also specializes in offering a seasonal shop for customers.
spmetrowire.com
Campus activity center christened as ‘Skyward Fieldhouse’
UW-Stevens Point has named its multi-activity center (MAC) in honor of Skyward Inc. Officials from UWSP, Skyward, the Portage Co...
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
