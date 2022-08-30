Lance Bass Shares Who He'd Pick To Replace Justin Timberlake On *NSYNC Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Lance Bass has shared who he'd pick to replace Justin Timberlake if *NSYNC ever went on a reunion tour . During an appearance on a recent episode of the Pod Meets World podcast with Danielle Fishel , Rider Strong , and Will Friedle , Fishel asked Bass to come up with his dream replacement should Timberlake decide not to join him, JC Chasez , Joey Fatone , and Chris Kirkpatrick on the hypothetical reunion tour.

"If you guys had to go on the road now as *NSYNC but you were gonna have somebody fill in for Justin — kinda like the way John Mayer is now in the Grateful Dead — who do you think you would choose to be in that role?" she asked.

Bass had an answer right away. "Oh, I know exactly who it would be. He's really great with harmonies. A lot of people don't know that he kinda came from, [in] college, he studied music and [he's] amazing with harmonies: Darren Criss ."

Calling the actor and former Glee star a "great guy," Bass continued, "He loves boy bands. He's from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us." Criss' experience with musical performance goes beyond Glee . He made his Broadway debut in 2012 when he replaced Daniel Radcliffe in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying for a three-week run, according to People . Since then, he's also starred in productions of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo.

Bass and Criss have been friends for a while with Criss attending Bass' 2014 wedding to his husband Michael Turchin .