Grand Rapids Business Journal
B2B financial software company coming to GR
Chalk another one up for Grand Rapids’ New Community Transformation Fund. The $25M venture capital fund that recently gave a $500,000 shot in the arm to BAMF Health has lured a new fintech company to the area: Zil Money Corp., a business-to-business payment solutions company with more than 460,000 customers.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Hybrid model stays steady in West Michigan
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) According to a new nationwide survey, hybrid work isn’t going away anytime soon — and a local real estate expert said it is here to stay in West Michigan. JLL, a global commercial real estate company with a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tech company founder reflects on two decades in business
As a local web development agency celebrates just over two decades in business, its founder reflects on the agency’s growth while looking ahead to the future. Luanne Brown started eTool Developers, a Grand Rapids-based provider of internet-based software solutions for the automotive aftermarket, in 2001. Brown, who has a...
chaindrugreview.com
Meijer introduces new grocery store concept
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In its latest innovation to provide a shopping solution for every customer, Meijer introduced a new brick-and-mortar store concept today – coined Meijer Grocery – that will provide convenience for customers who are looking for a simplified shopping experience, while providing communities easier access to fresher foods.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being
As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
Fast Casual
The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: West Michigan Works! relocates Holland center
West Michigan Works! relocated its Holland service center to The Shops at Westshore at 12331 James St., Suite 130. The 14,903-square-foot space will continue to offer job seekers and employers throughout Ottawa County with services from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The previous office at 121 Clover St., where West Michigan Works! operated since 2005, closed its doors in late June. In August 2021, Grand Rapids Community College opened its GRCC Lakeshore Campus within The Shops at Westshore.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Behavioral fellow will help shape care model
The nation’s first emergency medicine behavioral health fellowship has its first fellow, Dr. Austin MacKenzie, who is practicing medicine in Grand Rapids. The fellowship is sponsored by Emergency Care Specialists (ECS), a physician-owned and -governed private practice specializing in all aspects of emergency care medicine. ECS is an independent group of more than 250 physicians and advanced care providers, established and operating out of Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Media company acquires Business Journal
Crain Communications acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal effective Aug. 31. Headquartered in Detroit, Crain acquired GRBJ from Gemini Media, a regional publishing company in downtown Grand Rapids and part of the Hour Media portfolio. The company said the acquisition of GRBJ marks an expansion of coverage in Michigan as...
‘Narrow’ homes planned to jumpstart stalled Norton Shores development
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A stalled neighborhood development in Norton Shores will have a new owner and home sites that are half the size than originally planned. The Atwater Springs neighborhood is being purchased by the WheelFish Group, which says “narrow” homes are needed to combat rising construction costs.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions
A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions. Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29. This expansion adds 65 new employees...
Do You Run on Dunkin’? New Dunkin’ Donuts Location Opens in Grand Rapids-Area
Just in time for "Pumpkin Spice Season", a new spot to get your coffee and donut fix is open in West Michigan. I feel like there used to be a lot more Dunkin' locations in the area! When I moved to GR about 20 years ago, I think there were at least two on 28th St. that have since closed...
‘We knew it was time’: Osgood Brewing closing in Grandville
Nine years after opening its doors, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is getting ready to serve up its last beer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Trinity Health Medical Group hires new CMO
A practicing physician who also is the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair is moving into a new leadership role. Trinity Health Medical Group recently named Dr. Lisa Kinsey Callaway the organization’s new chief medical officer, effective Sept. 12. Kinsey Callaway has extensive experience with Trinity Health Medical Group,...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
When the eye on the older patients is a camera
In the middle of a rainy Michigan night, 88-year-old Dian Wurdock walked out the front door of her son’s home in Grand Rapids, barefoot and coatless. Her destination was unknown even to herself. Wurdock was several years into a dementia diagnosis that turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease. By luck, her son woke up and […] The post When the eye on the older patients is a camera appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Gilbert inspires HOAP for young people
In a small office on 28th Street SE, a nonprofit helmed by founder and CEO Lakeshia Gilbert is offering underprivileged Grand Rapids youth fresh HOAP. HOAP, standing for Help Our Adolescents Prosper, is a small organization dedicated to helping young people trapped in abusive situations, struggling with unplanned pregnancies or cycles of poverty.
Holland Hospital earns 5-star rating, only hospital in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Hospital received glowing reviews from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Healthgrades, earning a five-star score with recognitions for quality and patient experience. Once again the rating makes Holland Hospital the only hospital in the West Michigan Region to receive the five-star...
