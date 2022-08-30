ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

B2B financial software company coming to GR

Chalk another one up for Grand Rapids’ New Community Transformation Fund. The $25M venture capital fund that recently gave a $500,000 shot in the arm to BAMF Health has lured a new fintech company to the area: Zil Money Corp., a business-to-business payment solutions company with more than 460,000 customers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hybrid model stays steady in West Michigan

(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) According to a new nationwide survey, hybrid work isn’t going away anytime soon — and a local real estate expert said it is here to stay in West Michigan. JLL, a global commercial real estate company with a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tech company founder reflects on two decades in business

As a local web development agency celebrates just over two decades in business, its founder reflects on the agency’s growth while looking ahead to the future. Luanne Brown started eTool Developers, a Grand Rapids-based provider of internet-based software solutions for the automotive aftermarket, in 2001. Brown, who has a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
chaindrugreview.com

Meijer introduces new grocery store concept

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In its latest innovation to provide a shopping solution for every customer, Meijer introduced a new brick-and-mortar store concept today – coined Meijer Grocery – that will provide convenience for customers who are looking for a simplified shopping experience, while providing communities easier access to fresher foods.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Business
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being

As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fast Casual

The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
BYRON CENTER, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: West Michigan Works! relocates Holland center

West Michigan Works! relocated its Holland service center to The Shops at Westshore at 12331 James St., Suite 130. The 14,903-square-foot space will continue to offer job seekers and employers throughout Ottawa County with services from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The previous office at 121 Clover St., where West Michigan Works! operated since 2005, closed its doors in late June. In August 2021, Grand Rapids Community College opened its GRCC Lakeshore Campus within The Shops at Westshore.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Behavioral fellow will help shape care model

The nation’s first emergency medicine behavioral health fellowship has its first fellow, Dr. Austin MacKenzie, who is practicing medicine in Grand Rapids. The fellowship is sponsored by Emergency Care Specialists (ECS), a physician-owned and -governed private practice specializing in all aspects of emergency care medicine. ECS is an independent group of more than 250 physicians and advanced care providers, established and operating out of Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Media company acquires Business Journal

Crain Communications acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal effective Aug. 31. Headquartered in Detroit, Crain acquired GRBJ from Gemini Media, a regional publishing company in downtown Grand Rapids and part of the Hour Media portfolio. The company said the acquisition of GRBJ marks an expansion of coverage in Michigan as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions. Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29. This expansion adds 65 new employees...
FLORIDA STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Trinity Health Medical Group hires new CMO

A practicing physician who also is the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair is moving into a new leadership role. Trinity Health Medical Group recently named Dr. Lisa Kinsey Callaway the organization’s new chief medical officer, effective Sept. 12. Kinsey Callaway has extensive experience with Trinity Health Medical Group,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Montanan

When the eye on the older patients is a camera

In the middle of a rainy Michigan night, 88-year-old Dian Wurdock walked out the front door of her son’s home in Grand Rapids, barefoot and coatless. Her destination was unknown even to herself. Wurdock was several years into a dementia diagnosis that turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease. By luck, her son woke up and […] The post When the eye on the older patients is a camera appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Gilbert inspires HOAP for young people

In a small office on 28th Street SE, a nonprofit helmed by founder and CEO Lakeshia Gilbert is offering underprivileged Grand Rapids youth fresh HOAP. HOAP, standing for Help Our Adolescents Prosper, is a small organization dedicated to helping young people trapped in abusive situations, struggling with unplanned pregnancies or cycles of poverty.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

