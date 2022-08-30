ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, AR

Comments / 8

Brandon Davidson
4d ago

this is because of abuse of power kinda sick how your supposed to help us but would rather cost us time and money

Reply
4
Greg at Mt. Umunhum
4d ago

AWESOME. This little hick town cop gave me a ticket in 2018. $360. This town with no stores, no gas station, no schools, ... only poverty, has a three car police force and a million dollar town budget. AUDIT the accounts and follow the money. Corruption is likely.

Reply
2
Related
KATV

1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menifee, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
THV11

How new public transit will help Conway residents

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
CONWAY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alabama Highway Patrol#City Council#Kthv
KATV

Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
CABOT, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
THV11

CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy