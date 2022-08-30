Read full article on original website
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Restorations being made to many gravestones in Portland's Western Cemetery
PORTLAND, Maine — The Western Cemetery in Portland is getting some repair work done on gravestones that have been broken, damaged, unreadable, vandalized, or buried. Peter Monro re-created a volunteer group called Stewards of the Western Cemetery. He said they at one point believed the cemetery had 6,000 people,...
The Ghost of Paul Revere releases 'Goodbye' album ahead of final 'Ghostland' concert in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Throughout "The Last Ride" tour, The Ghost of Paul Revere has been hinting at a new and final album. The band released that album at midnight Friday. The album is titled "Goodbye," which is fitting because goodbye is imminent. The band is set to break up after its final two shows in Portland this weekend.
Houlton facility celebrates $150M mill conversion in New Limerick
NEW LIMERICK, Maine — A stable work environment, an increase local wood fiber consumption, and more shipments are some of the goals for a factory conversion in New Limerick. Louisiana-Pacific Building Solutions’ Houlton facility celebrated the change with meals for workers, and visitors to the mill including Governor Janet Mills, Senator Susan Collins, and LP CEO Brad Southern.
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
City of South Portland launches clean-energy rebate program
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the calendar flips to September, the city of South Portland is launching a new rebate program aimed at encouraging residents to invest in clean energy in and around their homes. "Electrify Everything!" goes live Sept. 1, offering rebates on the following items to South...
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society to receive rescued Virginia beagles
LEWISTON, Maine — The Humane Society of the United States has a big job on its hands. The organization must find homes for about 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia that bred the dogs to be used in lab experiments. The Humane Society said the last...
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results
Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
Portland police officers save life, highlight substance use disorder crisis
PORTLAND, Maine — There have been 37 fatal drug overdoses in Portland so far this year. According to the Portland Police Department, that's a record. A total of 337 overdose calls have been received altogether in the state's largest city so far in 2022. State officials say one cause...
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
