Lauren P Miller Scholarship Awarded to Cybersecurity Apprentice
Javin Paoli, a Cybersecurity Technician Apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, was awarded the Lauren P Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to individuals participating in a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. “Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was...
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America
Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
UW Extension Leads Grape-Growing Symposium in Lander Sept. 17
On Saturday, September 17, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a one-day educational program on growing grapes in Wyoming, to be held at Central Wyoming College in Lander. Led by UW Extension educator Jeremiah Vardiman, the symposium will provide attendees with the information they need to start their own...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 27 – Sept 1]
Are we ready to head into a long weekend coming up? I know I am! Before you do that, in case you missed all that was happening in Laramie this week, here is a quick summary!. A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26.
This Weekend in Laramie [Labor Day Edition]
How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. When: 3...
The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?
You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says
According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Wyoming Joins Suits Aiming to Continue Oil and Gas Lease Sales in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming is filing a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed in June 2022 over the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the...
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…
Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers. "Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist." I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met...
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 for Hardest Working States in America
If there is one thing that Wyoming is known for (other than being one of the largest, but also the least populated state), is that we have very hard workers. No matter the industry, ranch hands, oil rig workers, retail assistants, etc., Wyomingites are known for giving their all. A...
Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.
So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne
I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
Good To Know, Special Studded Winter Tires Are Legal In Wyoming
Living in Wyoming, you know winter driving can really suck. Snow, ice, black ice, no traction, crashing and getting stuck are all concerns that go through many peoples heads every year. One way to combat many of these concerns is to have tires that are great on the snow. Having...
[LOOK] Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Joins Morgan Wallen for Surprise Duet
Wyoming had known Ian Munsick would be a big star before MusicRow magazine called him the "Next Big Thing" in country music. After all, he's been singing since he was 10. Of course, you can't get more country than a boy raised in Sheridan who wears a King Ropes hat when performing, am I right?
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!
The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
Laramie High School Sports Recap 8-31-22
The first full weekend of action for Laramie High School teams saw a successful start for cross country and girls’ swimming, plus tennis continued their win streak. Volleyball, golf, and football also were in action last weekend. Golf had good finishes in Torrington. Volleyball had an okay start in Cheyenne, and football lost its season debut.
Wyoming, Seen Through The Eyes Of A Locomotive Engineer
It can be a lonely job being a Locomotive Engineer. Hour upon hour traveling across the vastness of the United States to deliver energy and products to every single citizen of this nation. But like all things in life, being a Locomotive Engineer is what you make of it. Alan...
