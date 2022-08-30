ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y95 Country

Lauren P Miller Scholarship Awarded to Cybersecurity Apprentice

Javin Paoli, a Cybersecurity Technician Apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, was awarded the Lauren P Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to individuals participating in a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. “Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America

Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

UW Extension Leads Grape-Growing Symposium in Lander Sept. 17

On Saturday, September 17, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a one-day educational program on growing grapes in Wyoming, to be held at Central Wyoming College in Lander. Led by UW Extension educator Jeremiah Vardiman, the symposium will provide attendees with the information they need to start their own...
LANDER, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 27 – Sept 1]

Are we ready to head into a long weekend coming up? I know I am! Before you do that, in case you missed all that was happening in Laramie this week, here is a quick summary!. A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

This Weekend in Laramie [Labor Day Edition]

How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. When: 3...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?

You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says

According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record

The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne

I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!

The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie High School Sports Recap 8-31-22

The first full weekend of action for Laramie High School teams saw a successful start for cross country and girls’ swimming, plus tennis continued their win streak. Volleyball, golf, and football also were in action last weekend. Golf had good finishes in Torrington. Volleyball had an okay start in Cheyenne, and football lost its season debut.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming.

