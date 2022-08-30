The conference is the second of a two-part series that follows a virtual event in June 2021, and the theme is “Charting a Course for Energy.” It will bring together industry leaders, academics and representatives in energy policy to explore the future of energy sourcing by showcasing technological innovations, key policy changes and new business models. Informational sessions, workshops, exhibits, demonstrations and networking sessions will make-up the three day conference.

