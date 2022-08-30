Read full article on original website
Coach Greg Schiano Week 1 Post Game Conference
PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights cheers his team during fourth quarter against the Delaware Blue Hens during a college football game at SHI Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Delaware 45-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rutgers Late Rally Stuns Boston College 22-21
In the weeks leading into Rutgers season opener at Boston College, Head Coach Greg Schiano had been koy about whom his starting quarterback would be on September 3. That curiosity was only ratcheted up when word came down in the hours before Saturday’s game that Noah Vedral would miss the game with what was later described as a “upper body injury.” As it turned out, Gavin Wismet and Evan Simon combined to take 54 of the Scarlet Knights 62 snaps from center, and did exactly what they were asked to do: manage the game and keep chopping.
Rutgers vs Boston College Preview
Rutgers will open up the 2022 season at former Big East foe Boston College. The Scarlet Knights are 9-4 in openers under head coach Greg Schiano, including wins the last two seasons against Michigan St and Temple. The offensive line was the biggest weakness for the Scarlet Knights last season....
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Temple 7-0
How good is the Rutgers Women’s Soccer team? Real good. As in really, really good. The Ladies put forward a tore de force offensively against the Temple Owls, shutting them out 7-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season. It marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Scarlet Knights opened the season 5-0 dating back to 2019. Last season Rutgers started the year 6-0.
Rutgers Men’s Soccer Hosts Princeton on Friday night
The Battle of Route 1 commences for the first time in 304 days when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights play host to the Princeton Tigers at Yurcak Field on Friday night at 7 p.m. This will offer the first opportunity for Rutgers fanatics to see their men’s soccer team in action this year; the Scarlet Knights (1-1) opened the season with a pair of games on the road in Omaha, Nebraska. Friday’s Central Jersey Clash will be Princeton’s season opener.
