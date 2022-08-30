In the weeks leading into Rutgers season opener at Boston College, Head Coach Greg Schiano had been koy about whom his starting quarterback would be on September 3. That curiosity was only ratcheted up when word came down in the hours before Saturday’s game that Noah Vedral would miss the game with what was later described as a “upper body injury.” As it turned out, Gavin Wismet and Evan Simon combined to take 54 of the Scarlet Knights 62 snaps from center, and did exactly what they were asked to do: manage the game and keep chopping.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO