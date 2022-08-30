Read full article on original website
Panthers Place Sam Darnold in Injury Reserve, Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain
The Carolina Panthers have placed QB Sam Darnold on the Injury Reserve list, opening a roster spot to sign kicker Eddy Pineiro, according to reports from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from NFL Network. Darnold exited the second half of the Panthers’ last preseason game against the Buffalo Bills with...
Denver Broncos Give Russell Wilson Five-Year Contract Extension
Early Thursday news for Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson has agreed to a contract extension that will pay him $245 million through five years with $165 million guaranteed, according to several reports. The deal will tie the nine-time Pro-Bowler quarterback to Denver for the next seven years until 2029. It also...
