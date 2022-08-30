ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos Give Russell Wilson Five-Year Contract Extension

Early Thursday news for Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson has agreed to a contract extension that will pay him $245 million through five years with $165 million guaranteed, according to several reports. The deal will tie the nine-time Pro-Bowler quarterback to Denver for the next seven years until 2029. It also...
