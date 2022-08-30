Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Planning Commissions moves Civic Center rezoning forwad
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s 27-plus acres of prime real estate. The City encouraging the Mobile Planning Commission to approve a Master Plan as well as creating a new special district when it comes to zoning for the Mobile Civic Center site. “It’s been thought out -- is it...
WPMI
Saraland City Council approves annexation of 1,100 acres on Radcliff Road
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Council approved the annexation of 1,100 acres which consists of three different lots on Radcliff Road. "All this used to be woods, the last two years," Ron Shockley said. Shockley has lived on Radcliff Road for 14 years. He said annexation overall is...
Sidewalk repairs planned for Fairhope neighborhood next year after federal complaint
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re meant for residents in the neighborhood to get around safely, but for years uneven, slopping sidewalks have made that tough for some in Fairhope’s Southland Place subdivision. “Everybody’s seen the little ramps that have the little bumps on it. Those are called an ADA ramp and they not only have […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project
The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
WALA-TV FOX10
About the House
outdooralabama.com
WFF Expands SOA Hunting Opportunities
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state. The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in...
utv44.com
Mobile pharmacy closed by DEA due to "imminent danger to public health and safety"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladas Pharmacy on Broad Street in Mobile is now closed after a DEA raid. The DEA issued an immediate suspension order, that means the DEA closed down this pharmacy because of an imminent danger to the public health and safety, due to dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
More than 150 cash in on free gasoline voucher
As people continue to cope with inflation at a 40-year high, one local mortuary and gas station partnered up to give some relief at the pump.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business pleads with community to donate water for citizens struggling in Jackson, Miss.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss. is facing a crisis... residents don’t have enough clean water. Here at home in Mobile, one local business is helping out. Uniforms-R-Us is collecting water bottle donations. They say their goal is to completely fill a tractor trailer with bottles of water over the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite three days of cleanup effort, Tillman’s Corner homeless encampment remains filled with trash
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A week after volunteers helped clean up a homeless encampment behind a Lowe’s store, plenty of trash and least two homeless people remained on Wednesday. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, volunteers – including some homeless people from other parts of...
WPMI
Operation Gateway: US Marshals arrest over 50 fugitives in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, (GCRFTF) Mobile Division conducted Operation Gateway in Mobile, AL from August 14th to August 27th, 2022. The goal of this operation was to focus on arresting individuals who have violent criminal histories and are currently wanted by Federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Parks & Rec events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Parks and Rec giving a preview of what events are coming up in September. MPRD’s Fall Movies in the Park Series kicks off on Thursday, September 1st, and will run for 8 weeks! Each Thursday Mobile Parks and Rec will be showing a different movie, at a different park, with a different community partner. All of these events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin to play at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on – and snacks to munch on during the movie!
alabamaliving.coop
Expansion makes OWA a year-round destination
Rising 114 feet above Baldwin County, Rollin’ Thunder’s passengers can view the Gulf of Mexico all the way from Foley. But not for long. Within seconds, roller coaster fans plunge 56 mph through twisted paths, hairpin turns, and a harrowing straightway. Passengers disembarking the expansive blue track all agree – Tropic Falls at OWA rocks.
