ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Planning Commissions moves Civic Center rezoning forwad

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s 27-plus acres of prime real estate. The City encouraging the Mobile Planning Commission to approve a Master Plan as well as creating a new special district when it comes to zoning for the Mobile Civic Center site. “It’s been thought out -- is it...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Mobile, AL
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Mobile County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

About the House

The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company. The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile City Council#The City Council
outdooralabama.com

WFF Expands SOA Hunting Opportunities

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state. The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WALA-TV FOX10

Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Operation Gateway: US Marshals arrest over 50 fugitives in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, (GCRFTF) Mobile Division conducted Operation Gateway in Mobile, AL from August 14th to August 27th, 2022. The goal of this operation was to focus on arresting individuals who have violent criminal histories and are currently wanted by Federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Parks & Rec events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Parks and Rec giving a preview of what events are coming up in September. MPRD’s Fall Movies in the Park Series kicks off on Thursday, September 1st, and will run for 8 weeks! Each Thursday Mobile Parks and Rec will be showing a different movie, at a different park, with a different community partner. All of these events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin to play at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on – and snacks to munch on during the movie!
MOBILE, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Expansion makes OWA a year-round destination

Rising 114 feet above Baldwin County, Rollin’ Thunder’s passengers can view the Gulf of Mexico all the way from Foley. But not for long. Within seconds, roller coaster fans plunge 56 mph through twisted paths, hairpin turns, and a harrowing straightway. Passengers disembarking the expansive blue track all agree – Tropic Falls at OWA rocks.
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy