tvinsider.com
‘Trying’ Stars on Nikki & Jason’s Big Leap in Season 3 Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 8 of Trying, “The End of the Beginning.”]. Apple TV+‘s charming dramedy Trying has officially wrapped its third season as the finale dropped Friday, September 2, and with it comes big changes for Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), the couple at the center of it all.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’: An Offer for Erin & Frank’s Mission in Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Look who’s coming to family dinner! The Reagans have another special guest for the weekly gathering that rarely includes non-Reagans in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere: Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach). That coveted invite is going to come as “Keeping the Faith” sees him and Frank (Tom Selleck) go...
tvinsider.com
Jennifer Hudson’s First Talk Show Guest Will Be Simon Cowell, 18 Years After ‘Idol’
Oh, you just love to see it. Jennifer Hudson will host Simon Cowell as her first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show when the series premieres Monday, September 12. This will mark their first reunion since Cowell was famously brutal in his judgment of Hudson in American Idol Season 3 — and it will be her 41st birthday, to boot.
tvinsider.com
‘Jane the Virgin’ Alum Bridget Regan Joins ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’
The Winchesters, the prequel to The CW’s monster-hit series Supernatural, is almost here, telling the origin story of how Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents first linked up and went on to fight demons, fall in love, and have babies. And now we have another cast addition to the series in the form of Jane the Virgin alum Bridget Regan.
tvinsider.com
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Multiple Docs in Danger (VIDEO)
The first trailer for The Good Doctor Season 6 is finally here, and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) may not be the only one we need to be worried about!. Even though the new video (which you can watch below) begins with a happy look at newlyweds Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) sharing a romantic dance on the roof of the hospital, things then take a frightening turn. Owen (Villanueva’s abusive and awful ex-boyfriend, who pretended to be a flower delivery man to get into St. Bonaventure and stabbed Lim and the nurse) holds several people hostage, and among them: Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin). Lea begs her new husband not to go downstairs, but Shaun argues, “Dr. Lim may need my help.”
tvinsider.com
How Will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Write Out Jay Halstead in Season 10?
Will it be Upstead forever? Or does “forever” have an end date for the Chicago P.D. couple, with Jesse Lee Soffer (who has played Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning of the series, following his introduction on Fire) exiting and considering their line of work?. In August, Soffer...
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
tvinsider.com
51’s at Work in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Premiere — What About That Cliffhanger? (PHOTOS)
Firehouse 51 is back saving lives when Chicago Fire returns for its 11th season, with photos from the premiere, “Hold on Tight,” offering a look at a couple of the calls for the firefighters and paramedics. But what about the cliffhanger from the Season 10 finale?. Last season...
tvinsider.com
Q’orianka Kilcher Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5
Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays the enterprising attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone, is set to return to the series in Season 5. She last appeared in the hit Paramount drama back in the Season 3 finale, “The World Is Purple,” so fans who missed the ambitious character in Season 4 will be happy to hear she is back for more.
tvinsider.com
McEnroe Then and Now, Anthony Edwards Meets the Dead, Project Artemis, Rick and Morty
John McEnroe, busy this weekend as an ESPN commentator at the U.S. Open, is the subject of a documentary reliving his bad-boy days on the courts. ER’s Anthony Edwards plays a scientist studying the “homo mortis” species of zombie in the latest chapter of Tales of the Walking Dead. Smithsonian Channel checks in on NASA’s Artemis program with eyes on the moon. The Emmy-winning cult cartoon Rick and Morty returns for a sixth season.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soon
Thursday on The Young and the Restless the walls appeared to be closing in on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) without her realizing it. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have convinced Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to go after Diane while hiding behind writing an expose on Ashland Locke (Robert Newman).
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’: Fan Favorite Eliminated in First Week of Semifinals — Did Right Acts Advance? (POLL)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 17, “Semi Finals 1 Results.”]. Two more acts have been chosen to join Avery Dixon, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James, and Yu Hojin in the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale following the August 31 live results show on NBC, but it might not be who fans expected. A shocking elimination was delivered last night in an episode that proved the competition is getting fierce.
tvinsider.com
CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates, ‘Y&R’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Set your DVR or quit your day job because CBS has announced the fall premiere dates for their beloved daytime lineup. First up we have The Young And The Restless which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, September 30. Y&R has been the #1 scripted drama for 35 consecutive years, and in honor of its 50th season, the show will premiere with a brand new logo in honor of this milestone.
tvinsider.com
‘Rutherford Falls’ Showrunner Shopping Canceled Series to Other Platforms
Rutherford Falls Season 2 may be the last season airing on Peacock, but co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas doesn’t want it to be the final season of the celebrated show. After the news of the cancellation broke, she released a statement to Deadline, writing: “It’s been a true...
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’ Season 5 Premiere: How’s Max Doing Without Helen? (PHOTOS)
Life without Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) officially begins for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) in the New Amsterdam Season 5 premiere, but is he looking down in some of the photos because he’s just missing her or is there bad news on the way for Sharpwin?. The Season...
bravotv.com
There's a New Twist in The Naomie-Whitney Saga (And More Madison-Austen Related Drama!)
We promise it's definitely not getting awkward at all in the upcoming September 8 episode of Southern Charm. Something is in the air for Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith and in a first look at the Thursday, September 8 episode of Southern Charm we're getting some more insight into the duo's relationship.
tvinsider.com
‘The Midnight Club’: See ‘Midnight Mass’ Stars Return for Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Show
Mike Flanagan‘s collaborating with some familiar faces once again as the horror auteur brings some vets from Midnight Mass over to the forthcoming series The Midnight Club. Set to premiere Friday, October 7, The Midnight Club tells the story of eight terminally ill young adults living in an in-patient hospice. Each night they come together at midnight to tell stories to each other and make a pact that whoever dies next will give the group a sign from the beyond.
tvinsider.com
Emily Deschanel Says ‘Devil in Ohio’ Plays With ‘What’s Good, What’s Bad, What’s Evil’ (VIDEO)
A hospital psychiatrist, Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) takes in a mysterious, traumatized teen patient, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), in Devil in Ohio, Netflix‘s new suspense thriller based on the novel by Daria Polatin. Mae wants to assimilate with the Mathis family, including Suzanne’s three daughters, but she’s also trying to...
tvinsider.com
‘From Scratch’ EP Previews a Moving Tale of Love & Loss in Zoe Saldaña Series
We haven’t cried so hard since the This Is Us finale!. Inspired by Eureka actress Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir of her multicultural romance with her late husband, Saro, Netflix’s From Scratch packs years of love and struggle, family drama and reconciliation, grief and healing into eight moving episodes.
tvinsider.com
‘Cornered’: Terry Crews Gets Candid About His Favorite Activities (VIDEO)
The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead may have had to be careful about what they said before their episodes aired, but star Terry Crews was very open when he stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con and answered some questions about himself, including what he’d be doing if he wasn’t an actor, how he relaxes, what he’s watching now, and more.
