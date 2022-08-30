ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Trying’ Stars on Nikki & Jason’s Big Leap in Season 3 Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 8 of Trying, “The End of the Beginning.”]. Apple TV+‘s charming dramedy Trying has officially wrapped its third season as the finale dropped Friday, September 2, and with it comes big changes for Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), the couple at the center of it all.
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Multiple Docs in Danger (VIDEO)

The first trailer for The Good Doctor Season 6 is finally here, and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) may not be the only one we need to be worried about!. Even though the new video (which you can watch below) begins with a happy look at newlyweds Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) sharing a romantic dance on the roof of the hospital, things then take a frightening turn. Owen (Villanueva’s abusive and awful ex-boyfriend, who pretended to be a flower delivery man to get into St. Bonaventure and stabbed Lim and the nurse) holds several people hostage, and among them: Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin). Lea begs her new husband not to go downstairs, but Shaun argues, “Dr. Lim may need my help.”
How Will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Write Out Jay Halstead in Season 10?

Will it be Upstead forever? Or does “forever” have an end date for the Chicago P.D. couple, with Jesse Lee Soffer (who has played Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning of the series, following his introduction on Fire) exiting and considering their line of work?. In August, Soffer...
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal

Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
Q’orianka Kilcher Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5

Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays the enterprising attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone, is set to return to the series in Season 5. She last appeared in the hit Paramount drama back in the Season 3 finale, “The World Is Purple,” so fans who missed the ambitious character in Season 4 will be happy to hear she is back for more.
McEnroe Then and Now, Anthony Edwards Meets the Dead, Project Artemis, Rick and Morty

John McEnroe, busy this weekend as an ESPN commentator at the U.S. Open, is the subject of a documentary reliving his bad-boy days on the courts. ER’s Anthony Edwards plays a scientist studying the “homo mortis” species of zombie in the latest chapter of Tales of the Walking Dead. Smithsonian Channel checks in on NASA’s Artemis program with eyes on the moon. The Emmy-winning cult cartoon Rick and Morty returns for a sixth season.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soon

Thursday on The Young and the Restless the walls appeared to be closing in on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) without her realizing it. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have convinced Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to go after Diane while hiding behind writing an expose on Ashland Locke (Robert Newman).
‘America’s Got Talent’: Fan Favorite Eliminated in First Week of Semifinals — Did Right Acts Advance? (POLL)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 17, “Semi Finals 1 Results.”]. Two more acts have been chosen to join Avery Dixon, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James, and Yu Hojin in the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale following the August 31 live results show on NBC, but it might not be who fans expected. A shocking elimination was delivered last night in an episode that proved the competition is getting fierce.
CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates, ‘Y&R’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Set your DVR or quit your day job because CBS has announced the fall premiere dates for their beloved daytime lineup. First up we have The Young And The Restless which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, September 30. Y&R has been the #1 scripted drama for 35 consecutive years, and in honor of its 50th season, the show will premiere with a brand new logo in honor of this milestone.
‘The Midnight Club’: See ‘Midnight Mass’ Stars Return for Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Show

Mike Flanagan‘s collaborating with some familiar faces once again as the horror auteur brings some vets from Midnight Mass over to the forthcoming series The Midnight Club. Set to premiere Friday, October 7, The Midnight Club tells the story of eight terminally ill young adults living in an in-patient hospice. Each night they come together at midnight to tell stories to each other and make a pact that whoever dies next will give the group a sign from the beyond.
‘Cornered’: Terry Crews Gets Candid About His Favorite Activities (VIDEO)

The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead may have had to be careful about what they said before their episodes aired, but star Terry Crews was very open when he stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con and answered some questions about himself, including what he’d be doing if he wasn’t an actor, how he relaxes, what he’s watching now, and more.
