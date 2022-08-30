Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Entertainment on tap: Ski consignment sale; wine festival; history presentation
The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.
Sierra Sun
Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children
TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Frankie
Looking for unconditional love and affection? Something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home? Look no further. Meet Frankie, a 4-year-old, 60-pound lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.”. Frankie perfectly depicts the saying young,...
Sierra Sun
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Sierra Sun
Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Thursday announced that Dr. Brian Neil Naftulin has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Urology. Naftulin provides comprehensive care for patients with a wide variety of urologic conditions, including bladder, prostate and kidney problems, and urinary tract infections. Naftulin...
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Fireside Pizza Company’s Thai Curry Chicken Pizza
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner PUD urges conservation during heat wave
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Donner Public Utility District is urging everyone to conserve energy and water during the forecasted Labor Day holiday heat wave. Sustained and wide-spread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources across the Western U.S., which could impact providers’ ability to meet electricity demand, the district said in a Thursday news release.
