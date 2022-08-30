ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Sierra Sun

Entertainment on tap: Ski consignment sale; wine festival; history presentation

The biggest consignment sale of the year will be happening daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Labor Day weekend at the annual Start Haus Ski Consignment Sale. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, hundreds of high quality used skis will be lined up for sale, including for backcountry, powder, all-mountain, and race skis, among others. In addition, there will be a wide range of ski gear to suit up the entire family.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Cornhole tourney raises funds for at-risk children

TRUCKEE, Calif. —The bags were flying at the 4th annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, which benefitted 250 at-risk children ages 3-18 throughout the Northern Sierra communities that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra serves. This year’s winning team and new owners of a set of custom Lake...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Frankie

Looking for unconditional love and affection? Something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home? Look no further. Meet Frankie, a 4-year-old, 60-pound lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.”. Frankie perfectly depicts the saying young,...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Placer County launches anti-trash campaign in North Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County launched a new public awareness campaign this week to help keep trash and litter from polluting Kings Beach and Tahoe City in North Lake Tahoe. Using eye-catching visuals, the campaign encourages people to toss all of their trash into one public bin, which...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Thursday announced that Dr. Brian Neil Naftulin has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Urology. Naftulin provides comprehensive care for patients with a wide variety of urologic conditions, including bladder, prostate and kidney problems, and urinary tract infections. Naftulin...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee Donner PUD urges conservation during heat wave

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Donner Public Utility District is urging everyone to conserve energy and water during the forecasted Labor Day holiday heat wave. Sustained and wide-spread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources across the Western U.S., which could impact providers’ ability to meet electricity demand, the district said in a Thursday news release.
TRUCKEE, CA

