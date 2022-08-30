Read full article on original website
Locals donate books for flood-affected eastern Kentucky libraries
Recent flooding hit Kentucky hard, and one segment seeing a major impact was libraries. “Many libraries lost everything,” explained Russellville Public Library Director Joshlyn Bowen. Jason Swinney, pastor of North Russellville Baptist Church and environmental health and safety manager at Clayton Supply in Guin, wanted to help. “One...
BTCPA holds auditions for fall production
The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay is gearing up for its first production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, directed by Molly Thorn, will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Weatherford Centre, in Red Bay.
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
McFarland Campground fishing pier to close until further notice
A long-time fishing spot for Florence locals is now closed to the public.
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck
A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was thrown from the vehicle...
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
Florence closes McFarland Campground fishing pier over safety concerns
The fishing pier at McFarland Campground is closed until further notice, the city of Florence announced Friday. The closure is “out of genuine care and concern for the safety and well-being of those who utilize the pier,” according to a city news release. The city says inspection and...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
1 dead in Cullman County wreck
The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
Hartselle residents demand traffic light at U.S. 31, Thompson Road intersection after fatal crash
A deadly three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County has local residents demanding safety changes to prevent a similar situation in the future. The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was...
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police say the body of a four-week-old baby was found Monday at a motel in Cullman. Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon. The family had been living there for about a month. An autopsy is...
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
