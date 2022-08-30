ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Franklin County Times

Locals donate books for flood-affected eastern Kentucky libraries

Recent flooding hit Kentucky hard, and one segment seeing a major impact was libraries. “Many libraries lost everything,” explained Russellville Public Library Director Joshlyn Bowen. Jason Swinney, pastor of North Russellville Baptist Church and environmental health and safety manager at Clayton Supply in Guin, wanted to help. “One...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

BTCPA holds auditions for fall production

The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay is gearing up for its first production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, directed by Molly Thorn, will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Weatherford Centre, in Red Bay.
RED BAY, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck

A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was thrown from the vehicle...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Cullman County wreck

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Police: 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police say the body of a four-week-old baby was found Monday at a motel in Cullman. Police say they got a call to the Economy Inn on Highway 31 North this afternoon. The family had been living there for about a month. An autopsy is...
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
CULLMAN, AL

