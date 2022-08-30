Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
Fletcher brothers: Dominating on the gridiron
Family has always been at the forefront of Hartselle Tiger football, and the 2022 season will be no different. The Tigers have several sets of brothers who will play a significant part in the success of this year’s team. Leading the way are the Fletcher brothers, Izayah and Ri....
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The Shoals
What does Mitch McConnel and one of the Munchkins from the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" have in common? They were both born in an area in extreme northwest Alabama known as "the Shoals" In fact, lots of notable and famous people were born in the Shoals. Comprised of 4 main cities: Florence, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, this quaint area brimming with southern charm also includes several smaller towns and rural areas: Killen, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville and many more - all nestled close to the Tennessee River - and all a part of the Shoals. While there are many more notables with close ties to the Shoals, here is a list of well-known persons actually BORN in the Shoals:
Franklin County Times
Locals donate books for flood-affected eastern Kentucky libraries
Recent flooding hit Kentucky hard, and one segment seeing a major impact was libraries. “Many libraries lost everything,” explained Russellville Public Library Director Joshlyn Bowen. Jason Swinney, pastor of North Russellville Baptist Church and environmental health and safety manager at Clayton Supply in Guin, wanted to help. “One...
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests
CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay. Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
Franklin County Times
BTCPA holds auditions for fall production
The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay is gearing up for its first production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, directed by Molly Thorn, will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Weatherford Centre, in Red Bay.
Hartselle man flips car while running from police
A man flipped his car after running from a traffic stop near Danville on Saturday.
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
A former Madison Mayor died Friday night
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City and County leaders have confirmed that a former Madison mayor passed away Friday night. A Madison County Commissioner confirms that Burwell ‘Sonny’ Wilbanks passed away Friday night. Wilbanks was elected and reelected mayor in the 1969,1973,1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988. Madison...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
athens.edu
2022 Fiddlers Concert Series to Conclude with Two Concerts in October
The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series, presented by WYTM Country, will conclude in October with performances by Mile Twelve and Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, & Jerry Salley. Both concerts will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall. Mile Twelve will take the stage on Saturday, October...
1 dead in shooting at Quail Creek campground
Officials responded to a shooting at the Quail Creek campground on Thursday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at north Alabama school system
Faculty members and students in the Madison City school district are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
20th annual Oka Kapassa Native American Festival set for Tuscumbia
The 20th Annual Oka Kapassa "Return to Coldwater" Festival is set to be held on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 at Spring Park in Tuscumbia.
WAFF
Car flips during Morgan County pursuit
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
FOUND: 28-year-old Florence man now safe, authorities say
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tanner Allen Jones had last been seen leaving the area of Chisholm Road in Florence on May 15, 2022.
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck affecting traffic on County Line Road in Madison
Madison Police ask motorists to avoid the area of County Line Road and Freedom Way until at least 2 p.m. Thursday due to a crash. The intersection is just south of U.S. 72 in Madison. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Comments / 0