PREP FOOTBALL: Addison smothers Cherokee on the road 72-0
CHEROKEE, Ala. – Addison traveled to Cherokee, Alabama to take on the Cherokee Indians in a 1A region matchup at absolutely beautiful William Lyle Harris Stadium and for the second consecutive week the game was never in doubt as the Bulldogs crushed the Indians 72-0. Addison kicked off and forced a three and out on the Indians first possession, it didn’t take the Bulldogs long to score the game’s first points. After having a 40-yard touchdown pass called back due to penalty, three plays later Jacob Mauldin ran it in from 4 yards out. This was the Dawgs first of many touchdowns...
Hartselle Enquirer
Fletcher brothers: Dominating on the gridiron
Family has always been at the forefront of Hartselle Tiger football, and the 2022 season will be no different. The Tigers have several sets of brothers who will play a significant part in the success of this year’s team. Leading the way are the Fletcher brothers, Izayah and Ri....
Cullman, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Limestone High School football team will have a game with Fairview High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The Shoals
What does Mitch McConnel and one of the Munchkins from the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" have in common? They were both born in an area in extreme northwest Alabama known as "the Shoals" In fact, lots of notable and famous people were born in the Shoals. Comprised of 4 main cities: Florence, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, this quaint area brimming with southern charm also includes several smaller towns and rural areas: Killen, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville and many more - all nestled close to the Tennessee River - and all a part of the Shoals. While there are many more notables with close ties to the Shoals, here is a list of well-known persons actually BORN in the Shoals:
New fitness court unveiled at Hartselle park
A new fitness court has opened in Hartselle to help teens and adults get outside and active.
Franklin County Times
BTCPA holds auditions for fall production
The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay is gearing up for its first production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, directed by Molly Thorn, will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Weatherford Centre, in Red Bay.
Hartselle man flips car while running from police
A man flipped his car after running from a traffic stop near Danville on Saturday.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Franklin County Times
Locals donate books for flood-affected eastern Kentucky libraries
Recent flooding hit Kentucky hard, and one segment seeing a major impact was libraries. “Many libraries lost everything,” explained Russellville Public Library Director Joshlyn Bowen. Jason Swinney, pastor of North Russellville Baptist Church and environmental health and safety manager at Clayton Supply in Guin, wanted to help. “One...
Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests
CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay. Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
weisradio.com
One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight
One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
WAFF
Car flips during Morgan County pursuit
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
trbnews.net
Movie shot in Tishomingo County, ‘Mysterious Circumstance,’ opens in theaters Sept. 9
BALDWYN, Miss. | The wait is nearly over for those who have been anxiously awaiting the public release of Six Shooter Studios’ “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”. The film, written and directed by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey and shot in Tishomingo County in the woods at Bay...
1 dead in shooting at Quail Creek campground
Officials responded to a shooting at the Quail Creek campground on Thursday night.
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
athens.edu
2022 Fiddlers Concert Series to Conclude with Two Concerts in October
The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series, presented by WYTM Country, will conclude in October with performances by Mile Twelve and Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, & Jerry Salley. Both concerts will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall. Mile Twelve will take the stage on Saturday, October...
One injured in crash on Highway 31 during I-65 closure
One person was injured in a crash on the detour route from the closure of part of I-65. A new detour route has been created to avoid the crash.
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
