KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly placed the first legal sports bet in Kansas with $15 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City to kick off legal sports betting in the Sunflower State. She said she placed the first legal wager in Kansas - betting $15, the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number, on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this season.

