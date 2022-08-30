Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
Off-duty Lawrence police detective arrested for DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) said one of its detectives was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Lawrence early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a non-injury car crash near the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. LPD...
KWCH.com
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
KWCH.com
And They’re Off: Gov. places first legal sports bet in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly placed the first legal sports bet in Kansas with $15 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City to kick off legal sports betting in the Sunflower State. She said she placed the first legal wager in Kansas - betting $15, the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number, on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this season.
