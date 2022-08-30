ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Off-duty Lawrence police detective arrested for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) said one of its detectives was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Lawrence early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a non-injury car crash near the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. LPD...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

And They’re Off: Gov. places first legal sports bet in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly placed the first legal sports bet in Kansas with $15 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City to kick off legal sports betting in the Sunflower State. She said she placed the first legal wager in Kansas - betting $15, the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number, on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this season.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy