Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU vs. FSU: GameDay Central
Gameday has finally arrived with kickoff between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles only hours away. Geaux247 and Noles247 have you covered with wall-to-wall coverage of the matchup set for 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Caesar’s Superdome on ABC. The Tigers are just 2-7 all-time against the...
Live Updates: FSU vs. LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) takes on LSU (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (ET) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome (68,400) in New Orleans, La. The game between the Seminoles and the Tigers will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here.
A look at FSU Football's schedule after (most of) Week 1 action
Florida State, which sits at 1-0 after winning their opener during Week 0 action, will take to the field for Week 1 action against LSU (0-0) on Sunday evening at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. With FSU and LSU being the lone teams on a national stage on Sunday, that means a vast majority of FSU's schedule has now opened their season. A quick rundown of Week 1 action for FSU opponents follows below:
X-Factor: Dennis Briggs
Florida State could have its hands full slowing down LSU's passing attack on Sunday evening. A huge part of that equation for the Tigers is the quarterback position, which is an unknown with transfer Jayden Daniels or redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, but the Tigers will have some potent playmakers at wide receiver regardless of who's throwing them the ball.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0