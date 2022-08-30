Florida State, which sits at 1-0 after winning their opener during Week 0 action, will take to the field for Week 1 action against LSU (0-0) on Sunday evening at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. With FSU and LSU being the lone teams on a national stage on Sunday, that means a vast majority of FSU's schedule has now opened their season. A quick rundown of Week 1 action for FSU opponents follows below:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO