BALTIMORE -- Ryan Mountcastle hit two of the Orioles five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Saturday night. Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won four straight and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League's third wild-card spot.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO