Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied as much as 3.1% by 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rebound was higher crude prices. After slumping for several days, crude oil prices bounced back on Friday. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was up as much as 3% before notching a 0.3% gain to close at $86.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, closed a bit higher, rising 0.7% to $93.02 per barrel.
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
Reasons Why You Should Bet on Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 5.3% in the past three months against the 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team. Charles...
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
Range Resources (RRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Range Resources (RRC) closed at $32.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Verisk (VRSK) Stock
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and investor-friendly steps. VRSK’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 8.9% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, VRSK...
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK) closed at $86.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
Further weakness as Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) drops 16% this week, taking one-year losses to 67%
While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) share price has gained 22% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 67% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.
Daily Dividend Report: SNV,STC,ALLE,SUI,AVGO
The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of $0.34 per share , payable on Oct. 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2022. Stewart Information Services today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 46.95% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 32.49% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 63.89% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost...
Why Cheetah Stock Soared Friday Morning
Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM), an internet company that owns a variety of internet properties, soared Friday morning. The stock rose as much as 94%. But as of 12:50 p.m. ET, shares were up closer to 10%. The stock was so volatile on Friday that the New York Stock...
Interesting SOXL Put And Call Options For October 21st
Investors in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shs (Symbol: SOXL) saw new options become available this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SOXL options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
