While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) share price has gained 22% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 67% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO