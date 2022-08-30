Read full article on original website
Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'
Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
Three Acadiana men indicted as part of scheme to launder millions through fake companies
Three Acadiana men were indicted on federal money laundering charges as part of a larger scheme to defraud a Georgia merchant cash advance company out of more than $6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said. Lance M. Vallo, 37, of Gueydan; Grant C....
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
Expungement, filed on same day as rehab return, calls into question Guillory's private legal work
On the day he returned from a 21-day rehab program, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory filed expungement paperwork for a private legal client. On Aug. 11, Guillory submitted a motion for expungement to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office seeking to clear the record of a 33-year-old Youngsville woman. An expungement removes a specific arrest or conviction from a person’s criminal record, and seals documentation related to the case to the public, according to the American Bar Association.
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
Loss to Oklahoma power gives Scotlandville parameters for Week 2 showdown with Karr
Sure, Ryan Cook wanted to get a victory in his first game as Scotlandville’s head football coach. But the veteran assistant coach knew there were other variables to consider. Which is why Cook said he was pleased, even though the Hornets lost 35-20 to McAlester, Oklahoma, at Shreveport’s Battle...
DEMCO launches $30 million dispute with Cleco over alleged coal plant overages
DEMCO, the Greenwell Springs electric cooperative, is launching a legal fight against its power provider, Cleco, over $30 million in purportedly excessive costs from overpriced electricity generated at the shuttered Dolet Hills Power Station in northwest Louisiana. Randy Pierce, DEMCO’s CEO and general manager, said an audit by the co-op...
One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown
One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore: It will take all of us to combat conditions leading to gun violence
Will Sutton gets it on this critical issue. The problem of gun violence in our communities is like the forest before the trees. Its immediate impacts — the gun shots, the blood, the body bags — are out in the open for all to see. Yet the true and long-lasting toll of violence, in many ways, remains hidden except to those who are left with the responsibility of repairing the endless damage.
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
After 2nd violent act in 3 weeks, BREC vows to keep its parks safe
After a second violent act at one of its parks in a three-week period, the Baton Rouge parks system said Thursday that it would not tolerate crime on its campuses. Shots were fired near the Raising Cane's Dog Park adjacent to the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive on Wednesday night, injuring a 20-year-old. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree rape after a daylight attack on a hiker at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
Lafayette Mansion for Sale Listed at $2.6 Million [Pictures]
Lafayette and Acadiana have some pretty incredible homes and, one of them has just recently hit the market for a whopping $2.6 million.
New school at Southern University would train future teachers as early as sixth grade
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may soon team up with Southern University to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom as early as sixth grade. Officials with Southern and the school system presented their proposal Thursday to the parish School...
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores.
