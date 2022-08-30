Read full article on original website
OpTic reverse sweep BOOM Esports at VALORANT Champions 2022
OpTic Gaming reverse swept BOOM Esports today to start their run at VALORANT Champions 2022. BOOM started hot at VALORANT Champions Istanbul by taking the No. 1 seed from North America, OpTic, five rounds into overtime on the opening map of the series. BOOM showed why they had selected Breeze to start the series by taking an early lead against OpTic on the defense. What had been an 8-4 lead in favor of BOOM was quickly diminished by OpTic in the second half to force overtime. Both teams traded round wins back and forth before BOOM eventually closed it out 18-16 after five rounds of overtime in the longest match that Champions has seen so far.
What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?
In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
When does Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts. Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.
OpTic’s crashies delivers ‘the best ace of my career’ against BOOM at VCT Champions
As if getting aced by the opposing team in a one-sided third map in your international VALORANT debut wasn’t bad enough, BOOM Esports out of Indonesia managed to hand five free kills to OpTic’s Austin “crashies” Roberts in the most amazingly comical of manners. BOOM and...
Paper Rex f0rsakeN blames aim for loss against Leviatán at VALORANT Champions
Paper Rex suffered their first loss in VALORANT Champions at the hands of Leviatán yesterday, which saw the South American squad become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. In an interview with TheSpike.GG, Paper Rex’s Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto pointed to a fundamental factor that failed them in...
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ARM’
Wordle is versatile and surprises players with his ways of having fun with him, whether alone or with friends. There are many players who don’t care much about stats and scores, just playing casually when they have time. While others just enjoy creating new strategies and researching new ways to beat Wordle every day.
100 Thieves clutch up against Fnatic at VALORANT Champions 2022
100 Thieves earned a 2-1 win over Fnatic today in Group D at VALORANT Champions 2022 to remain undefeated against EMEA. 100 Thieves were at a disadvantage coming into their match against Fnatic after multiple members tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the entire team played in isolation while Fnatic played from the main stage.
DRX advance to VALORANT Champions Playoffs by finishing group D run with sweep victory over 100T
While both 100 Thieves and DRX have earned a spot at the top of first group D at VALORANT Champions, only one could retain that coveted first place position and be the first to qualify for playoffs. The kings of the group stage in DRX once more showcased their dominance...
The same 4 pro League teams have represented Europe at Worlds for 3 consecutive seasons
Yesterday, the final team from Europe’s LEC locked in its spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, as Fnatic clinched the league’s fourth berth at Worlds. This season marks the Fnatic’s sixth consecutive trip to the World Championship. And for the LEC as a whole, Fnatic’s clinching is noteworthy in that it confirmed that the same European teams would be headed to Worlds for the third consecutive season.
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?
There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
Everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is following a different release approach. For the first time ever, Valve divided the 2022 battle pass into two parts. The first chapter of the battle pass was released on Sept. 1, and players will have to wait for after The International for Part II.
Dota 2 caster said ‘battle pass’ 16,905 times on Twitch to summon its release
Dota 2 fans have patiently waited for The International 2022 battle pass to be released for months. It finally happened on Sep. 1, and nobody wanted it more than beloved caster Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt. In a bid to will its release into existence, TeaGuvnor committed himself to the...
Wunder still believes Fnatic can turn it around ahead of Worlds 2022
Europe only has one spot left ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, and for once, Fnatic isn’t the clear favorite to claim it. The European powerhouse hasn’t lived up to expectations this year. After a disappointing fifth-place finish in the regular split, Fnatic were close...
Is Ninja moving platforms? What happened to Ninja?
On Sept. 1, popular Twitch streamer Ninja abruptly ended his stream before announcing that he intends on taking an indefinite break from streaming. This all occurred in the middle of a Fortnite stream with fellow content creator SypherPK, rendering both audiences and his streaming duo speechless. Following Ninja’s erratic on-stream...
The Callisto Protocol studio founder removes tweet allegedly promoting crunch culture
CEO and founder of Striking Distance Studios, the development studio currently working on The Callisto Protocol, swiftly removed a recent Tweet promoting crunch culture in the gaming industry after facing backlash. Crunch culture is a concept that exists across various production spheres, though it is particularly discussed as it pertains...
All new Sprays and their unlock levels in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
The wait is finally over for Dota 2 fans as Valve released the 2022 battle pass. With each battle pass, comes great cosmetics and a new incentive for players to continue enjoying their favorite game, Dota 2. Like previous years, the 2022 battle pass features long-awaited arcanas, personas, and immortal...
Fnatic become final LEC representative for Worlds 2022, marking the end of Misfits’ involvement in professional League
Fnatic and Misfits, the final teams in the LEC vying for a spot at the World Championship, finally met today in the lower bracket of the 2022 Summer Split layoffs—a loss marking the end of one team’s season. But for Misfits, a loss here wouldn’t just be the end of their season, but the end of their involvement in professional League of Legends.
Dota 2 caster repeating ‘battle pass’ live on Twitch until Valve releases the 2022 battle pass
Valve announced that Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass will be released on Sept. 1. Dota 2 fans naturally expected to wake up to a battle pass release but were left empty-handed, hence the uprising within the community. Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt, a Dota 2 caster, decided to support the many waiting for Valve by going live on Twitch and repeating the word “battle pass” until it officially gets released.
Best MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft and prerelease archetypes
Kicking off the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary year-long party is Dominaria United, showcasing one of the most flexible Limited formats Wizards of the Coast has created in the past few years. WotC chose to return to the beloved plane of Domanaria for a five-set story that showcases a Phyrexian...
