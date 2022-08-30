OpTic Gaming reverse swept BOOM Esports today to start their run at VALORANT Champions 2022. BOOM started hot at VALORANT Champions Istanbul by taking the No. 1 seed from North America, OpTic, five rounds into overtime on the opening map of the series. BOOM showed why they had selected Breeze to start the series by taking an early lead against OpTic on the defense. What had been an 8-4 lead in favor of BOOM was quickly diminished by OpTic in the second half to force overtime. Both teams traded round wins back and forth before BOOM eventually closed it out 18-16 after five rounds of overtime in the longest match that Champions has seen so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO